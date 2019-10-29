BROOKVILLE PD
Burglary
Brookville police were called to a local church at 7:52 a.m. October 29 when suspicious activity was reported. Police said the church secretary had found an open door and asked that the building be checked. During their search, police found a 27-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman sleeping in a storage room. They were found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and related items. Through a background check police found they were wanted on warrant by the Punxsutawney Police Department for burglary and related offenses. Both are also on state parole/probation. They were charged with burglary, criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail each. Charges were filed through the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
Stolen vehicle
On October 25 Brokville police foiled a suspect’s plan to steal a camper. At approximately 10:16 p.m. police stopped a 1999 Dodge pick-up truck on Allegheny Boulevard. The truck was hauling a 2007 Jayco camping trailer, which did not have lights on it. During the stop police found the driver, Matthew Alan Wisor, 26, of Houtzdale, was suspended for a previous DUI conviction. Police also discovered numerous safety and equipment violations with the trailer and truck. Wisor allowed police to search the vehicle and they found numerous items used to store, inhale or otherwise introduce drugs into the human body. During their investigation, police found the trailer was previously owned by someone in Brookville and had been sold to Dale Smith’s Camper Sales in July. Police contacted the owner and found the trailer had not been sold. The camper, truck and two suspects related to the theft were turned over to state police in Marienville.
Indecent assault
Brookville police are filing charges against a Brookville man following an investigation of an incident that occurred March 1. Police said the incident occurred on Short Street, where the man touched a juvenile in a sexual manner while the child was in his care. Charges of indecent assault, unlawful contact with minor, corruption of minors, disorderly conduct and harassment are being filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
Fatal accident
State police in Punxsutawney said Robert Eugene Steele, 77, of Punxsutawney, died October 28 at 11:06 a.m. in a one-vehicle accident on Route 36 in Rose Township. Police said Steel was traveling south on Route 36 near Thrush Road when he failed to negotiate a downhill left-hand curve. When his 2006 Dodge Caravan went off the berm he over-steered, crossed the roadway and overturned, ejecting Steel from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker. No other people were inside the van at the time of the accident. Assisting at the scene were the State Police Collision Accident Reconstruction team, Pine Creek Fire Department and Jefferson County EMS.
Criminal trespass
State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 51-year-old man from Mahaffey after he trespassed onto property owned by a 49-year-old man from North Cambria, after receiving notification not to be on the property. The incident occurred at 2:13 p.m. October 1. Charges were filed in district court.
Accidental shooting
State police in Punxsutawney were called to Mahaffey when Mark McCulley, 32, accidentally shot himself in his left leg at 11:29 a.m. October 22. McCulley was cleaning guns when the 9 mm pistol fired. He suffered minor injuries and was transported by Mahaffey EMS to Altoona Hospital for treatment of the wound.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Camp burglary
State police in Marienville are investigating a burglary at a camp in Jenks Township, Forest County. Sometime between 2 p.m. September 22 and 4 p.m. October 25, entered the camp and stole two L.E.D. flashlights and a bottle opener.
CLARION PSP
Fatal accident
Thomas G. Zenewicz, 44, of Gibsonia, died in a one-vehicle accident at 2:01 p.m. October 20 in Richland Township, Clarion County. PSP Clarion said Zenewicz was traveling east on Route 338 on a 2019 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide. He attempted to brake when approaching a left-hand curve but hit the guide rail and was ejected from the motorcycle, being airborne approximately 35 feet. After the initial impact the motorcyle overturned and slid approximately 123 feet along the guide rail.
Harassment
- State police in Clarion were called to a home on East Main Street in Clarion Township, Clarion County, at 8:14 p.m. October 21 for a report of inactive domestic harassment. Police determined there was not enough evidence to support any charges.
- On October 25 at 9:45 p.m. PSP Clarion investigated a case of domestic violence in Salem Township, Clarion County. Police said James Peters, 54, and Lori Farris, 60, both of Emlenton, had an argument that became physical.
Drug possession
On October 21 Clarion County Probation conducted a visit on an offender who was under supervision. During the visit the offender’s son was found to be at the residence. There was a warrant for his arrest and he was in a room where a small amount of marijuana was discovered. Probation arrested Justin Harris, 26, of Hawthorn, and called PSP Clarion for assistance. Harris admitted to police that the marijuana was his. Charges will be filed.
Child abuse
State police in Clarion are investigating a case referred by UPMC Children’s Hospital. On October 18, between 9 and 9:30 a.m., UPMC treated a two-year-old boy from Beaver Township, Clarion County, for a fractured femur. Due to circumstances surrounding the injury, hospital staff reported the visit to Childline.
Theft by deception
On October 16 at 11:15 a.m. a 44-year-old an from Knox reported that a Verizon account had been opened in his name without his authorization. Police are investigating the incident.
Criminal mischief
State police in Clarion are investigating criminal mischief that occurred on Kemmer Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County. Police said sometime between 11 p.m. October 21 and 10:30 a.m. October 22, someone threw raw eggs at a vehicle and the front of a residence of a 39-year-old woman and 44-year-old man from Summerville. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 226-1710.
Van hits horse
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident investigated by PSP Clarion at 7:44 p.m. October 28 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Police said Benjamin L. Lewis, 37, of Knox was traveling west on Route 208 in a 2012 Chrysler Town & Country mini-van and David W. Colwell, 51, of Knox was traveling east in a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500. Lewis hit a domesticated horse that ran across the road and debris from his minivan hit the pick up. Police were assisted at the scene by Knox Volunteer Fire Department.
Inappropriate pictures
State police in Clarion are investigating the sharing of inappropriate pictures by two juveniles via Snapchat between June 1 and September 3.
Two-vehicle crash
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash investigated by PSP Clarion at 3:51 p.m. October 23 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Police said Anthony L. Sharp, 31, of Knox was traveling east on Route 338 in a 2015 Chevrolet Express when he rear-ended Bonnie J. Rhoads, 66, of Knox. The impact caused Rhoads’ 2008 Chevrolet Malibu to rotate 180 degrees. Sharp was cited for careless driving.