BROOKVILLE PD
Corruption of minors
Brookville Police were sent to an underage drinking party in the borough at 8:11 p.m. August 18. Police found that three juveniles gave money to a former Brookville resident, who went to Sheetz and purchased alcohol for the juveniles. The buyer is being charged with corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to minors. Charges have been filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
Two arrested
Two people were arrested by state police in Punxsutawney at 4:10 p.m. August 19, following an incident on Kennedy Road in Union Township. Police said Jason Popson, 37, of Corsica broke a cell phone belonging to Christina Shaffer, 43, of Reynoldsville. Shaffer broke the windshield of Popson’s 2012 Hyundai Tucson. Charges against both Popson and Shaffer are pending through the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak in Brookville.
Road spray painted
State police were called to Solley Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County, at 8 a.m. August 20. Sometime between 6:30 p.m. August 20 and 8 a.m. August 21 someone spray painted words on the road with orange and blue paint. Anyone with information about the person(s) involved is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 938-1510.
PFA violation
On August 17 PSP Punxsutawney received a report of a PFA violation. Following an investigation a warrant was issued for the arrest of George Fusco, 51, of Brookville, who was taken into custody by PSP Marienville. Fusco was taken to Jefferson County Jail, where he was arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bail. Police said the case remains open pending a preliminary hearing.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Criminal mischief
State police in Marienville are investigating an incident at Triple S Recycling in Washington Township, Clarion County. Sometime between 5 p.m. August 26 and 7:30 a.m. August 27 someone tried to break into a Pepsi vending machine at Triple S Recycling. Police said the person(s) were unsuccessful in gaining entry to the money or soda. Damage was caused to the front portion of the machine. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Tpr. Jacob Snyder at PSP Marienville at 927-5233.
CLARION PSP
Injured in assault
Adam Kriner, 29, of Bristol, Tenn., was arrested by PSP Clarion following an incident at 4:35 p.m. August 10 in Knox Township, Clarion County. Police were called to 231 Sunset Drive for the report of an assault. Police found that Jason Confer, 34, of DuBois, had singed Kriner’s hair with a lighter. Approximately 20 minutes later Kriner punched Confer in the face with a closed fist. Confer fell and hit his head on the concrete sidewalk. Confer was life flighted to Allegheny General Hospital, and was later placed on life support and medically induced into coma. Kriner was taken into custody and arraigned in the office of District Judge Duane Quinn in Clarion. Kriner was placed in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000 straight bail.
No injuries
No injuries were reported in a two-car crash investigated by PSP Clarion at 3:53 p.m. August 14. Police said Diane L. Crawley, 42, of Mercer, was traveling south on Route 68 at the intersection with Perkins Road. Jill R. Over, 62, of Shippenville, was attempting to make a left turn onto Route 68 north. Crawley failed to stop at the red light, causing the crash. Crawley’s 2010 Dodge Caravan and Over’s 2018 Ford Flex were towed from the scene. Crawley was cited in the incident. Assisting at the scene were Clarion Hospital EMS and Clarion Fire.
On-line theft
State police in Clarion report that credit card information was stolen on-line from Cathy Hannold, 38, of Strattanville, and a fraudulent purchase valued at $105.99 was completed at 1 p.m. August 10. The purchased item was recovered by police on August 15. Police are continuing their investigation.
Radios stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of two radios from a construction vehicle parked on Hickory Ridge Road in Red Bank Township, Clarion County. Police said sometime between noon on August 5 and 12:52 p.m. August 12 someone stole a high frequency communication radio valued at $500 and an AM/FM radio valued at $150 from the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Clarion at 226-1710.
Driver runs stop sign
No injuries to the eight people in two vehicles were reported when a driver ran through a stop sign and hit another vehicle. State police in Clarion said John A. McCullough, 77, of DuBois was traveling south on Highpoint Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County at 12:19 p.m. August 14. He went through a stop sign and hit a 2008 Toyota Rav4 driven by Roberta S. Mays, 54, of Knox, who was traveling west on Canoe Ripple Road. McCullough was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer at the time of the accident. He was cited in the accident, with charges filed through the office of District Judge Amy Turk of Knox. Assisting at the scene was Knox Volunteer Fire Department.
Cited for trespassing
State police in Clarion said that at 2 p.m. July 27 a 31-year-old man from Fairmount City entered the home of a 36-year-old man from Mayport through an unlocked door to retrieve a suitcase. He did not have permission to be on the property and was cited for trespassing.
Fraud reported
State police in Clarion are investigating an incident which involved fraud. On July 23 Tammy Bortz, 46, and Craig Bortz, 52, both of Emlenton, said they had responded to an e-mail saying they would be paid $800 a month if they allowed their car to be wrapped as an advertisement for a beer company. They received a check and cashed it, to find out later the check was fraudulent.
DUBOIS PSP
Home burglarized
State police in DuBois are investigating a burglary on Sawmill Drive in Snyder Township. Sometime between 4 p.m. August 15 and 6 a.m August 19 someone entered an unlocked door at the home which is currently under construction. Numerous power tools, wiring and miscellaneous materials, valued at $768, were taken. Police said the case is pending video surveillance and further investigation. Anyone having any information pertaining to the case should contact PSP DuBois at 371-4652.
Burglary
State police in DuBois are investigating a burglary which was reported at 12:39 p.m. August 26. The burglary happened at a home on Arch Street Extension in Snyder Township.
RIDGWAY PSP
Car damaged in fire
The PA State Police fire marshal investigated a fire that damaged a parked and unattended 2001 Subaru Outback owned by John R. Sinclair, 59, of Punxsutawney. There were no known injuries and damage was estimated at $2,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the cause of the fire is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 938-0510 or the PSP fire marshal in Ridgway at 776-6136.
PLCB
Liquor Law violation
The following violation has been reported by the District Enforcement Office (DEO#7), Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
- Brockway World War 2 Memorial Post No. 7252 in Brockway was cited on August 23 for failure to require patrons to leave the premises where alcohol was served no later than one half hour after the required time for serving alcoholic beverages. The violation occurred June 9.
Penalties could range from a $50 to $5,000 fine and suspension or revocation of their liquor license.