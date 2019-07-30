BROOKVILLE PD
Terroristic threats
On July 27 Brookville police were called to a local a business where a former boyfriend had been calling the owner. Police attempted to contact the 50-year-old man, but he did not respond to calls until they called from the place of business. The man told police to tell the woman if she returned home he would beat her.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
Wallet found
State police in Punxsutawney report a wallet was found at 11 a.m. July 25 outside the Punxsutawney Area Hospital. The wallet belongs to Tharea Lynch, 30, of Memphis, Tenn. Anyone having information about Lynch is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 938-0510.
Theft and fraud
The Pennsylvania State Police have arrested Jay Alexander Philliber, 33, of Punxsutawney, for theft of approximately $350,000 in cash and merchandise. Dating back to 2015, while acting as power of attorney for Joanne M. Garrett, 72, of Punxsutawney, Philliber withdrew funds and made numerous check and credit card purchases using Garrett’s personal information.
Police said the theft was discovered by the victim’s son following review of her bank documentation. He discovered that a short time after learning Garrett was found to be suffering from dementia, Philliber began to remove money from her account. He also charged approximately $90,000 on Garrett’s credit card for hotels, bars, tobacco products and many other items.
Terroristic threats
- A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Ryan Snyder, 39, of Mayport. PSP Punxsutawney said Snyder made terroristic threats and hit a 29-year-old woman, also from Mayport, in the face. The incident happened at 7 p.m. July 28 in Ringgold Township. Charges were filed in the office of District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock in Punxsutawney.
- State police in Punxsutawney said charges will be filed against a 67-year-old man from Rossiter who made terroristic threats to a 43-year-old man at 3:50 p.m. on July 2. The incident occurred on Buffalo Lodge Road in Canoe Township, Indiana County.
Charges to be filed
Charges will be filed against a 47-year-old man from Rossiter. State police in Punxsutawney said he harassed a 23-year-old man from Rossiter at 3:30 p.m. July 2 by subjecting him to physical contact.
Harassment charged
Maddie Morse, 23, and Anthony Morse, 34, both of Corsica, have been charged with harassment following a fight on Howe Road in Union Township between 2 and 3 a.m. July 17. State police in Punxsutawney said both subjected each other to unwanted physical contact. No injuries were reported.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Breaks wall with head
State police in Marienville said Kendra Fordham, 24, of Morgan, was secured in the holding area of District Judge Daniel Miller’s office in Tionesta at 1:30 p.m. July 23. She became angry and used the back of her head and shoulders to break a hole in a 2’ x 2’ section of drywall, causing $500 in damage. Fordham was charged with criminal mischief.
Dogs kill chickens
State police in Marienville were called to a home on Road Runner Drive in Jenks Township, Forest County, at 2:45 p.m. July 22. Two dogs got loose from a residence and killed several free roaming chickens in the lawn of the neighboring residence, owned by a 61-year-old woman from Marienville.
DUI arrest
A 50-year-old man from Leeper was arrested for suspicion of DUI at 4:09 p.m. July 17. Someone called PSP Marienville to report the man driving under the influence of alcohol. When police stopped the car on Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, they found the driver was intoxicated, but he refused a legal blood draw before being arrested. Charges were filed through the office of District Judge Timothy Schill of Shippenville.
CLARION PSP
DUI arrest
At 5:10 p.m. July 27 Clarion PSP arrested a 46-year-old woman from Callensburg for suspicion of DUI. The arrest was made on Route 322 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Two injured in crash
Two people were injured in a two-motorcycle crash investigated by PSP Clarion at 6:53 p.m. July 24 in Redbank Township, Clarion County. Wilda M. Frantz, 50, of Brookville, was traveling north on Route 28 on a 2003 Yamaha V Star 650 when she hit the back of a 2001 Honda 750, operated by Douglas E. Dunkle, 57, of Clarion. Grantz’s Yamaha ricocheted off the Honda and both drivers lost control of their bikes. Grantz was not wearing safety equipment and was transported by helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment of a head injury. Dunkle was wearing a helmet and was not injured. Frantz was cited for driving too fast; charges were filed in the office of District Judge Jeff Miller of New Bethlehem.
Arrest by warrant
At 8:35 p.m. July 24 Lindseylee Brocious, 30, of Erie, was arrested on warrant by Clarion County Probation. After being taken into custody a search was performed and drug paraphernalia was found on her person. PSP Clarion was called to assist.
Gift cards stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating a theft that occurred at Colony Trailers in Paint Township at 1:30 p.m. July 16. Police said the suspect stole hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards that were to be given to the employees.
Burglary
State police in Clarion are investigating a burglary that happened at 12:50 a.m. June 23 in Licking Township, Clarion County. Police said someone broke the locking device on two storage units, entered them and stole multiple items belonging to a 58-year-old man from Sligo and a 51-year-old woman from Hadley. If anyone has information about this incident please contact PSP Clarion at 226-1710.
Man smacks baby
At 4 p.m. July 16 it was reported to PSP Clarion that a man had smacked an infant boy in Madison Township, Clarion County.
Drug arrest
A 32-year-old woman from Weedville was arrested by state police in Clarion following a traffic stop at 8:22 a.m. June 24 on Interstate 80 in Union Township. Police said the driver was determined to be impaired and the odor of marijuana was emanating from her vehicle. Field sobriety tests showed signs of impairment. Police said the woman had marijuana and prescription pills that did not belong to her. Following her arrest for DUI and drug possession it was discovered there were two warrants out for her arrest. She was committed to Clarion County Jail and charges were filed through the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak of Brookville.
No injuries in crash
No one was injured in a one-car crash that happened at 6:13 p.m. July 25 in Strattanville. PSP Clarion said Nathan A. Crouch, 30, of Franklin, was traveling east on Route 322 and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Perry Street. He failed to negotiate the turn and struck a tree. Crouch and his six passengers were not injured. He was cited for children in the 2002 Dodge Caravan using their seatbelts improperly.
Drug possession
State police in Clarion stopped a tractor trailer at 5:58 a.m. July 23 for a traffic violation at the I-80 weigh station n Beaver Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 26-year-old man from Philadelphia, was found to be DUI and in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Criminal mischief
At 1:16 p.m. July 15 state police in Clarion were sent to 10385 28th Division Highway in Paint Township, Clarion County. At the scene they found a 35-year-old woman from Unionville who allegedly had a baseball bat and had thrown a glass bottle at a parked car. Police said the woman was talking to herself and became very aggressive and combative towards troopers who were attempting to talk to her. Based on her behavior, she was taken into custody for 302 of the Mental Health Procedures Act.
Lawn mower stolen
State police in Clarion said someone stole a 2014 Cub Cadet lawn mower from an open detached garage at the home of Patricia Myers, 68, of Sligo. The burglary happened on July 13 or 14. The value of the mower is $1,600. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 226-1710.
DUBOIS PSP
Motorcycle accident
Donald L. Coleman, 57, of DuBois, was Life Flighted to Altoona General Hospital following a motorcycle accident at 4:44 p.m. July 28. State police in DuBois said Coleman was traveling west on Route 830 when a deer ran onto the road and hit his 1998 Harley-Davidson Fatboy. The bike fell on its left side and skidded down the road for 366 feet before stopping. Coleman was stopped approximately 275 feet from the point of impact. He was wearing proper motorcycle safety equipment at the time of the crash, but suffered a severe leg injury and suspected internal injuries. The bike sustained minor damage but was towed from the scene. Assisting police were Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department, DuSan Ambulance and Life Flight.
Head-on crash
Three people were injured in a two-car crash at 5:40 p.m. July 24 on Route 219 in Snyder Township. State police in DuBois said Robert L. Greenalch, 79, of Brockway, was traveling north on Route 219 in a 2012 Toyota Corolla and for unknown reasons crossed the center line and hit a 2011 Kia Sorenta, driven by Larry D. Adamson, 73, of Brockway, who was traveling south. Greenalch was taken by Brockway Area Ambulance Service to Penn Highlands DuBois. Adamson and his passenger, Suzanne H. Adamson, 74, of Brockway, were taken by Stat Medivac to an unnamed medical facility. Also assisting at the scene were Brockway and Horton Township VFD and DuBois EMS.
One driver injured
One driver was injured in a two-vehicle accident investigated by PSP DuBois at 10:26 a.m. July 24. A 1998 Subaru Legacy, driven by Hayley L. Cooney, 21, of Weedville, was traveling north on Route 153 in Huston Township, Clearfield County, when it hit a 2017 Ford Transit 250 in the rear. The Ford was driven by John E. Visnofsky, 50, of Medera. Police said the crash occurred as a result of distracted driving. Cooney received minor injuries, but refused transport to a hospital. She was charged with careless driving. Visnofsky and his passenger were not injured.
Arrested for trespassing
Two men were arrested by PSP DuBois for trespassing on posted property in Union Township, Clearfield County. Police said at 10:05 a.m. July 22 Devin Mancuso, 20, of DuBois, and Chase Slima, 20, of Yatesboro, cut a chained gate to gain entry to the property, owned by a 59-year-old man from DuBois. Police are continuing their investigation.
Three-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois investigated a three-vehicle crash at 2:20 p.m. July 22 on Interstate 80 in Pine Creek Township. Jeanrene Vil, 34, of Spring Valley, N.Y., was traveling east. Police said it was raining, causing a possible loss of traction on the wet road. They said Vil was traveling too fast for conditions when he lost control of his 2013 Kia Optima, left the road and struck the guide rail before going back onto the road. He was hit in the right lane by a 2019 International Harvester driven by David D. Jans, 49, of York, causing the Kia to go into the left lane, where it was hit by a 2019 Volvo driven by Jahongir Q. Bozarov, 35, of Philadelphia. Vil received injuries to his head and neck and was taken to UPMC Altoona by Jefferson County EMS. Jans and Bozarov were not injured. The Kia was towed from the scene and charges are pending against Vil, who was driving too fast, according to police.