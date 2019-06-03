Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
PSP presses charges on a Falls Creek Borough juvenile after an incident that occurred on on June 02, at 5 p.m, where he shot a victim in the leg with a high powered .22 Caliber Air Rifle.
DuBois City
Friday, May 31
At 6:17 p.m. police were dispatched to the 300-block of Pifer Street for a couple vehicles that had eggs thrown at them. DuBois checked the area and were unable to locate anyone.
At 7:05 p.m. police were dispatched to come in contact with a individual at the City Park in reference to a theft. When police spoke with the female it was determined that a scooter was stolen from outside a business at the 100 block of N. Brady Street. The scooter was described as a Mad Gear Scooter, black and green in color and black wheels. Police are continuing to investigate at this time.
At 11:43 p.m. police were dispatched to the 200-block of E. Washington Avenue for a report someone had kicked the door of the residence in. The owner of the residence was unable to provide the police with any description of the actor(s). Police checked the area and were unable to locate anyone.
Saturday, June 01
At 12:17 a.m. police were dispatched to the Sheetz parking lot at 124 N. Brady St., for a report of a two vehicle accident. Both parties exchanged information and were able to drive their vehicles from the scene. No injuries reported.
At 11:13 a.m. police were dispatched to the 500-block of W. Weber Avenue for criminal mischief to a vehicle. Police arrived and learned someone had placed a cracked egg inside the gas cap of a vehicle.
At 9:39 p.m. police were dispatched to the 300-block of Maple Avenue for a report of kids pushing other kids out on the street. Police responded and were unable to locate the children.
At 9:56 p.m. police were dispatched to a location at the 300-block of Maple Avenue for two males trying to get in a restroom at this location and there were children inside the restroom. Police responded to this location and made contact with the children. Police searched the area and were unable to locate the males in question
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
PSP investigated a disorderly conduct on June 01 at 2:12 p.m. in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Mitchell Morgan, 28, of Philipsburg, was making unreasonable noise while the presence of the public. A non traffic citation was filed through district court.