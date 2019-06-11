BROOKVILLE PD
Drug possession
Brookville police conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation at 11:23 p.m. June 5. Police found one of the passengers was in possession of marijuana and numerous pieces of paraphernalia. Charges were filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
Drug charges
State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 4:06 p.m. June 8 on West Main Street in Reynoldsville for a summary traffic violation. During the stop police found probable cause to believe the driver, a 49-year-old man from Reynoldsville, had consumed an illicit substance. A search of the vehicle yielded positive findings for suspected drug paraphernalia as well as a suspected controlled substance. The man was taken into custody and charges will be filed.
Accidental fire
The Sigel Fire Department requested a state police fire marshal respond to 2096 O’Donnell Road in Eldred Township after a small explosion and fire at that location. Damage was contained to a breezeway that connects a one-stall garage to the main house. It was determined the fire was accidental in nature and had started at a plastic garbage can and spread to some plastic shelving. An aerosol ruptured, causing sliding glass doors to be dislodged. The fire self-extinguished and didn’t spread to the garage or house. No one was injured. Damage is estimated at $2,000.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Three-vehicle crash
Minor injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash investigated by PSP Marienville at 1:55 p.m. June 6 in Washington Township, Clarion County. Police said a 2017 Subaru Outback driven by Kathleen Clugston, 55, of Tionesta, was stopped at the intersection of Washington Church Road and Route 36. A 2018 Freightliner driven by David P. Charney, 61, of Rimersburg, was traveling south on Route 36 toward the intersection. A 2016 Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 17-year-old girl from Lucinda, was stopped at the Frills Corners Gas Station parking lot. Police said Clugston attempted to turn onto Route 36 and entered the path of the truck, which hit the Subaru. After hitting the car, the truck continued west on Route 208 and hit the girl’s Jeep. The girl was taken to Clarion Hospital by Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance Service for treatment of minor injuries. No one else was injured. Clugston was cited for a stop sign/yield sign violation.
Alien statue stolen
PSP Marienville was called to Double Diamond Deer Ranch in Clarington after a green cement alien statue was stolen. The theft occurred sometime between 3 p.m. June 3 and 3 p.m. June 6. The statue, valued at $120, was stolen from the side yard of the business during business hours. Anyone who may have seen the theft occur or who has any other information is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 927-5253.
Bush fire
PSP Marienville is investigating an incident where someone set fire to a bush in front of a residence on Little Hickory Road in Hickory Township, Forest County, sometime between 9 p.m. June 7 and 9 a.m. June 9. The fire caused minor damage to the porch of the home, owned by a 69-year-old man from Tionesta.
DUI arrest
State police in Marienville stopped a 2014 Jeep Cherokee at 8:35 p.m. June 3 on Route 62 in Hickory Township, Forest County, for several traffic violations. During the stop the driver of the vehicle displayed several signs of impairment. After sobriety tests, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence and transported for chemical testing. Charges are pending BAC toxicology results.
Reported theft
At 11:33 a.m. June 7 PSP Marienville received a report of theft of lumber from a camp residence in Hickory Township, Forest County. After further investigation police determined there was no theft. The incident was simply a misunderstanding between the property owner and the contractor hired to construct an addition. The incident was closed unfounded.
One-car accident
No injuries were reported in a one-car accident investigated by PSP Marienville at 6:45 a.m. June 8 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. Police said Akshay Kumbhare, 26, of Oil City, was traveling south on Route 66 when a small animal came onto the road in front of his 2012 Subaru Outback. Kumbhare swerved to miss the animal and lost control of his vehicle, which traveled across the road before hitting a group of small trees. The Outback was towed from the scene; Kumbhare was not injured. Summary traffic citations are pending.
CLARION PSP
Drug arrest
PSP Clarion said Richard Cotherman, 29, of Shippenville, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. May 17 for possession with intent to deliver and DUI. Cotherman was arrested following a traffic stop.
Obscene message
At 6 p.m. June 3 PSP Clarion received a report of possible criminal mischief at a home on Salem Avenue in St. Petersburg. Police determined that Melissa Shay, 59, of Parker, had taken lipstick and written an obscene message on the front door of her 32-year-old stepdaughter’s home. Police also determined Shay had been texting her stepdaughter the same message several times. Charges for harassment were filed through the office of District Judge Amy Turk of Knox.
Medicine stolen
PSP Clarion were called to Country Fair in Shippenville at 1 p.m. June 4 regarding a retail theft. A 34-year-old man from Knox was identified and charged with retail theft through the office of District Judge Timothy Schill of Shippenville. Stolen were a bottle of generic Robitussin, valued at $3.79, and a bottle of Vicks NyQuil, valued at $9.79.
Hit and run
State police in Clarion investigated a hit and run accident at 3:43 p.m. June 1 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Thomas J. Smith, 64, was traveling north on Route 66 on a 2009 Harley-Davidson Roadking when a green ATV pulled out of Stoney Lonesome Road, traveling east on Stone House Road. The collision occurred when the ATV exited the stop sign before he had the right of way and clipped the rear left saddlebag of the motorcycle. Smith was wearing all proper safety equipment and was not injured.
Crash on I-80
State police in Clarion investigated a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 at 3:51 p.m. June 3. Police said Elizabeth M. Detjen, 23, of Hawthorn, attempted to merge into the left lane from the right lane. She failed to see the 2016 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Allen Ferguson, 60, of Lansdowne, and hit the right front of the truck with her 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt. Neither driver, nor the four passengers in Detjen’s car, were injured. She was cited in the incident.
One-car crash
On June 5 at 9:31 p.m. PSP Clarion investigated a one-car crash on South Reidsburg Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Christopher S. Peace, 20, of Sligo, attempted to avoid a deer in the roadway. He over compensated, causing his 2015 Chrysler 200 to go up an embankment before tipping onto its side. Peace was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was not injured.
Burglary
- State police in Clarion are investigating a burglary on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township. A play Station 4 gaming system and two games were taken from the residence. The burglary is thought to have occurred between May 23 and May 30.
- PSP Clarion reports a burglary occurred between 11:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. May 23 at 150 Whitney Lane, Knox Township, Clarion County. Stolen was a automotive scan tool valued at $400. Damaged was a window valued at $50. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call PSP Clarion at 226-1710.
Harassment
At 8:15 p.m. June 3 PSP Clarion received a call mentioning a fight between a husband and wife on Route 368 in Perry Township, Clarion County. Police determined that Mitchell Warfield, 34, of Parker, had pushed a 36-year-old woman to the ground and punched her. Charges of harassment were filed through the office of District Judge Jeff Miller of New Bethlehem.
Scattering rubbish
- Charges are pending against a 65-year-old woman from Clarion for scattering rubbish along Bigley Road in Highland Township, Clarion. PSP Clarion said evidence was located at the scene, leading to the suspect.
- PSP Clarion is also investigating a report of trash being dumped on Monterey Road in Toby Township, Clarion County. Police located evidence that the trash was dumped by a 19-year-old woman from Sligo.
Car hits deer
Ryan Pearson, 34, of Champaign, IL, was traveling west on I-80 when a deer ran onto the road and was hit with the front end of his 2016 Ford Focus. No injuries were reported by Pearson or his three passengers.
Head-on collision
State police in Clarion investigated a head-on collision on Interstate 80 at 10:36 p.m. June 5. Police said James P. Finney, 63, of Cambridge Springs, was traveling east in the westbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 67.8. Varinder Signh, 21, of Madera, California, was traveling west in a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer when Finney hit him head on. Both trucks sustained disabling damage. Finney was treated at Clarion Hospital for minor injuries; Singh was not injured. Finney was charged with driving under the influence.
DUBOIS
Sobriety checkpoint
State police in DuBois are conducting a checkpoint this month within their patrol area.
Assault with weapon
State police in DuBois have filed charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangering again a juvenile in Falls Creek after shooting another person in the leg with a high powered .22 caliber air rifle.
Overdose
PSP DuBois responded at 11:37 a.m. June 2 to the scene of a non-fatal opioid overdose by a 34-year-old woman from Brockway.
DUI arrest
State police in DuBois arrested a 42-year-old man from Brockway following a traffic stop at 10:16 a.m. May 31 on Tannery Road. Police detected the strong odor of burnt marijuana and after field sobriety testing, the man was taken into custody and transported to Penn Highlands for a blood test.
Parakeet stolen in burglary
State police in DuBois are investigating a burglary which occurred on Ponderosa Drive in Huston Township in Clearfield County. The burglary was reported at 3:10 p.m. May 30 by a 20-year-old woman and 21-year-old man from Penfield. Taken from their home were a 50” flat screen TV, $300; assortment of DVDs, $60; microwave oven, $50; new DVD player, $30; older DVD player with pink nail polish stain, $20; sterling silver ring with cubic zirconium stone, $60; white wooden single front door, $100; and black Doodlebug mini bike, $200. Also taken were a blue and white parakeet, $20, and a small metal bird cage, $40. Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 371-4652.