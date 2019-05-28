BROOKVILLE PD
Public assistance requested
Brookville police are asking the public to assist them in identifying the person(s) responsible for a hit and run that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 25. Police said the hit and run occurred on Main Street in front of The Opera House Cafe. A street light was knocked down and two parking meters and one sign were damaged. The vehicle described as a mid-2000s Ford F-150 pickup truck that is either dark red or maroon in color. It was operated by a slender, skinny man wearing a bandana on his head and neck. The caller was not able to get a registration plate. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has any other information is asked to call Brookville police at 849-5323.
PSP PUNXSUTAWNEY
Fire investigation
The PA state police fire marshal and Big Run Area Fire Department investigated a fire at 8:15 p.m. May 25 along a remote area of Sandy Ridge Road in Gaskill Township. Someone set a discarded sectional couch on fire under a stand of trees. The fire damaged several trees and natural cover. There were no known injuries. Anyone with any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 938-0510 or PSP Ridgway at 776-6136.
One-vehicle accident
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a one-vehicle accident at 12:01 a.m. May 27 on Dombs Hill in Canoe Township, Indiana County. Police said Brandy J. Reitz, 37, of Rossiter, was traveling north on Dombs Road. She failed to negotiate a slight curve in the road and drove across the road, off the roadway, through an electric fence, a ditch and hit a tree. Her 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee sustained disabling damage. She fled the scene and went home. Hours later Reitz went to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the crash. She admitted to have been drinking. Hospital staff called PSP Punxsutawney and reported the incident. Reitz was cited for not reporting the accident when it happened.
Car hits mailbox
PSP Punxsutawney investigated an accident which happened at noon on May 24 on Cemetery Road in Clover Township. According to police Kenneth C. Minick, 72, of Summerville, was traveling north on Cemetery Road. He drove past Kemp Lane and attempted to back up onto Kemp Lane to turn aroun. He missed the lane and struck a mailbox. Minick paused to assess the damage, then left the scene with the mailbox post showing signs of damage. A witness took a picture of the registration plate of Minick’s 2004 Hyundai Sonata. Police interviewed Minick at his residence and he admitted to his actions. He was cited in the incident.
PSP MARIENVILLE
Hunter finds truck doors
On May 27 a local hunter told PSP Marienville that he had found doors belonging to a newer Ford F-150 truck in the middle of the woods in Barnett Township, Forest County. Arriving at the scene, police found one door in a pond and a second door next to the pond. Upon further investigation it was discovered the doors belong to a vehicle that was reported stolen from a 74-year-old man in New Castle. The doors were recovered and taken back to PSP Marienville. Anyone having any information about this incident is asked to contact Tpr. Jacob Snyder at 927-5253.
Pistol lost
PSP Marienville received a report of a lost pistol at 7 p.m. May 23. Police said two people said they were floating on the Tionesta Creek when their canoe became stuck and began to tip over. Multiple items were lost overboard including a black Jennings semi-automatic 22 cal. pistol which was in the pocket of a khaki colored fishing vest, which was also lost.
PSP CLARION
Harassment
State police in Clarion were called to Izzy’s Trailer Court on Staab Road in Clarion Township at 10:41 p.m. May 26. Police said Joseph Iwanczuk, 37, of Corsica, was outside yelling loudly and causing a disturbance. Police found he was driving a Ford Focus while under the influence of alcohol. Upon further investigation police found he had been inside the home of a 44-year-old woman from Corsica, where he urinated on the floor then intentionally damaged a carpet cleaner. He forced open the front door to the residence, causing damage. He hit the woman and a 16-year-old girl. Iwanczuk was take to Clarion Hospital for a chemical test of blood, which he refused. He was arraigned before District Judge Timothy Schill in Shippenville and remanded to Clarion County Jail.
PSP DUBOIS
Child custody violation
At 8:33 p.m.May 24, PSP DuBois initiated an investigation into an interference with child custody. The investigation is ongoing.