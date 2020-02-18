BROOKVILLE PD
Man charged with DUI
Brookville police stopped a Chevrolet pick-up truck on January 5 for a traffic stop. While speaking with the driver, a 47-year-old man from South Park, police smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath. He was given several tests then taken to Penn Highlands Brookville for a blood test, which was found to be 0.21 percent. He was charged with DUI and other summary traffic violations.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI checkpoint
A DUI checkpoint was held February 1 and 2 in Jefferson County. Police made two DUI arrests and one summary disorderly conduct arrest. Police issued 23 summary traffic citations and 42 written warnings.
Two injured in Route 36 crash
Two people were taken to Penn Highlands Brookville following a one-vehicle accident on Route 36 in Rose Township. At 7:33 a.m. February 7, Benjamin D. Whaley, 21, of Brookville, was traveling south when he lost control of his 2004 Ford F550. The truck crossed the center line, hit the embankment, crossed the center line again and rolled onto its side. The truck was towed from the scene. Whaley and his passenger, Michael L. Phillips, 38, of Brookville, were both taken to the hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Assisting at the scene was Jefferson County EMS.
Man jailed on active warrants
On February 3 at approximately 12:45 p.m., a trooper from PSP Punxsutawney stopped a vehicle on Industrial Park Road in Pine Creek Township. During the traffic stop police seized suspected marijuana and discovered the driver, a 22-year-old man from DuBois, had active warrants for his arrest. The man was taken to the PSP Punxsutawney barracks before being taken to Jefferson County Jail on active warrants.
Suspicion of DUI
- State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 22-year-old man from Madera following a one-vehicle accident in North Mahoning Township. The accident involved a 2000 Chevrolet S10, with fire and entrapment. Police determined the driver was impaired when the truck crashed and arrested him for suspicion of DUI.
- On February 8 at 7:57 p.m. troopers from PSP Punxsy conducted a traffic stop for a high beam violation on Route 310 in Winslow Township. During the stop police observed indicators of possible drug impairment. After a battery of field sobriety tests, police suspected the 51-year-old man, from Reynoldsville, was impaired by a drug or drugs and arrested him for suspicion of DUI. They are continuing their investigation.
- PSP Punxsy is investigating an incident that happened at 11:23 a.m. February 4 in Houtzdale. Police said a 55-year-old man from Glen Campbell had arrived at the office of District Judge James Glass in Houtzdale for a summary traffic hearing stemming from a crash. Police observed indicators of possible drug impairment. They conducted field sobriety tests and arrested the man for suspicion of DUI.
DUI arrests
- PSP Punxsutawney responded to Frye Cemetery Road in Canoe Township at 9:37 p.m. February 8 for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Police arrested Gregory Geisler, 50, of Punxsutawney, for driving under the influence and drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant out of Clearfield County. Charges will be field through the office of District Judge Christopher S. Welch.
- A 54-year-old man from Glen Campbell was stopped on Block Glen Campbell Road in Banks Township, Indiana County, at 10:13 a.m. January 20 for a summary traffic violation. PSP Punxsy said their investigation revealed he was driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges will be filed in district court.
Burglary reported
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a burglary in Henderson Township. Police received a call at 9:07 a.m. February 5 that a front window at 116 Second Street had been broken. Police determined the residence was forcibly broken into and ransacked. There were no observed or reported items stolen from the residence. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 938-0510.
Baby formula stolen
PSP Punxsy said at 1:30 p.m. December 14, 2019, a 46-year-old man from DuBois stole 85 containers of powder baby formula, valued at $1,814.83, from Walmart in Punxsy. Charges were filed in the office of District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock on February 5.
Child neglect reported
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of possible child neglect in Rose Township. The child is a 3-year-old boy.
Forgery reported
On January 31, PSP Punxsutawney received a report of forgery from a man in Mahaffey. The man reported receiving a bill from a debt collection agency for an account he did not open and services he did not receive. Police are continuing their investigation.
Tires slashed
On February 4 at 7:01 a.m. PSP Punxsutawney received a call about truck tires being slashed. The victim was Kenny Wazelle, 48, of Coolspring.
Dispute leads to two arrests
At 3 a.m. January 21, PSP Punxsy was dispatched to an inactive domestic call involving strangulation in a wooded area off Steffey Church Road in Banks Township, Indiana County. Through their investigation police determined both people involved had committed crimes. Daniel Roy, 47, of Punxsutawney, was taken into custody without incident. Miracle Good, 46, of Millheim, resisted arrest and received additional charges.
SUV hits tree
State police in Punxsutawney said Rosalind S. Greene, 47, of Punxsutawney, was taken to Punxsutawney Hospital for treatment of possible serious injuries following a one-vehicle accident on Glenwood Avenue in Glen Campbell. At 6:45 a.m. February 7, Greene was traveling south when she lost control of her 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander while negotiating a left curve. The Outlander slid off the road and hit a tree. Assisting at the scene were Citizens Ambulance Service and Glen Campbell Fire Department.
Child abuse reported
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a Child Line report of suspected child abuse.
One-vehicle crash
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a one-vehicle crash at 3:17 p.m. January 29 on Route 322 in Union Township. Police said Samuel L. Wensel, 31, of Clarion, was traveling west when he lost control of his 2003 Ford Ranger. He swerved into the eastbound lane, went off the road and hit a 2009 Nissan Frontier that was legally parked. Wensel was not injured. Shannon M. Snyder, 31, of Corsica, a passenger in his vehicle, was taken by ambulance to Penn Highlands Brookville for treatment of injuries. Wensel was charged with fraudulent use or removal of registration plate.
No injuries in crash
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a one-vehicle accident at 9:38 a.m. February 7 on Johnsonburg Road in Banks Township, Indiana County. Police said Zachary T. Gaboury, 30, of Arcadia, was traveling west and lost control of his 2009 Dodge Caravan while negotiating a left hand turn. He went off the road, hit the guide rail, a mailbox and a telephone pole. Gaboury was not injured.
Money reported stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a theft of money. On January 21 at 9:23 a.m. Amanda White, 40, of Punxsutawney, told police that a known amount of U.S. currency had been removed from an office sometime over the weekend of January 19 and 20.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Teenager injured
A 16-year-old girl from Clarendon received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident investigated by PSP Marienville. The girl was a passenger in a 2003 Subaru Forester, driven by a 16-year-old girl from Tiona. The accident happened at 3:44 p.m. February 9 on Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, when the car crossed the center line and hit an embankment before coming to stop in a ditch. The driver was cited in the incident.
Car slides on snow
Minor injuries were reported in a one-car accident that happened at 3 a.m. February 10 on Route 66 in Howe Township, Forest County. PSP Marienville said Cassandra R. Perez, 25, of Kane, was traveling south when her 2007 Lincoln Continental MKZ lost traction on the snow-covered road. The car slid towards the right shoulder and traveled about 140 feet before stopping in a ditch. Perez, who was cited for driving too fast, was transported to Kane Hospital for treatment of her injuries. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.
Medications reported stolen
State police in Marienville are investigating a theft in Tionesta. At 10:10 a.m. February 10, it was reported a box containing various medications had been stolen.
Fight at SCI Forest
State police in Marienville are investigating a fight that happened at 7:45 p.m. February 2 at SCI Forest. One inmate hit another in the face with a master lock tied to a sock. The second inmate hit the first inmate in the face with a closed fist. Both inmates sustained minor injuries. Outside medical treatment was not required.
Mailboxes hit
State police in Marienville said a row of mailboxes was hit by an unknown driver sometime between the evening hours of February 4 and the morning of February 5. The accident happened on Route 949 in Heath Township, Jefferson County. Police are continuing their investigation.
One injured
One person was taken to Penn Highlands Brookville following a two-vehicle accident on Route 36 in Eldred Township. PSP Marienville said Deborah A. Gillung, 72, of Brookville, was traveling north on Route 36 at 2:53 p.m. February 3. She failed to stop with traffic and her 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe struck the rear end of a 2019 Honda Fit driven by Levi R. Guntrum Jr., 60, of Cooksburg. Neither driver was injured but a passenger in Guntrum’s car, Jeanne L. Guntrum, 57, of Vowinckel, was taken to the hospital. Both vehicles were driven from the scene. Gillung was cited in the accident.
CLARION PSP
Crash investigated
State police in Clarion are investigating a crash that occurred at 3:50 a.m. February 9 on Bus Mong Road in Ashland Township, Clarion County. Police determined the driver, Amanda Reed of Knox, was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance.
No injuries reported
State police in Clarion said Sharon Curry, 64, of Chicago, IL, was not injured when she lost control of her 2018 Chevrolet Impala on I-80 in Richland Township, Clarion County. Police said Curry hit a guide rail on the south side of the road, rebounded across the road and hit the guide rail on the north side of the road before stopping. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, 9:14 a.m. February 7. Curry was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
Hit and run investigated
State police in Clarion are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 10:13 a.m. February 2 on I-80 in Beaver Township. Police said David A. Brott, 57, of Ranson, W.Va., was traveling east in a 2013 Honda Civic when he slowed down and was struck in the rear by an unknown driver, who did not stop at the scene.
Indecent assault
State police in Clarion investigated a report of an indecent assault between two juveniles between 7 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. February 6 in Knox. Police determined the investigation was unfounded.
Natural death
State police in Clarion were dispatched on February 8 to Pine City Road in Elk Township, Clarion County, where a 58-year-old man was found deceased inside his home. The death was determined to be of suspected natural causes, with further investigation pending. Assisting at the scene were Shippenville EMS and the Clarion County Coroner’s Office.