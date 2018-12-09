ELK COUNTY
Fatal accident
A Johnsonburg man, Scott M. Horchen, 53, died Saturday about 11 p.m. when the 2015 GMC Acadia he was driving north on SR 219 in Jones Township on Wilcox Road south of Joy Gardens Road drove off the east shoulder and struck the embankment before rolling several times. Horchen was ejected from the vehicle.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Rape reported
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the reported rape of a 22-year old woman Thursday at 11:48 a.m. at a DuBois firm. Two prisoners were at the business on work release at the time of the report. The investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident in Union Township on DuBois Rockton Road in which a man reportedly rammed the car of a Rockton man causing more than $1,000 damage. The incident reportedly occurred Friday shortly before 5 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.
Fatal accident
A one-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a passenger in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and serious injuries to the driver shortly before midnight Friday on Bennett’s Valley Highway in Huston Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police reports. Deceased is Kenneth Levanduski, 64, of Maple Heights, Ohio. Injured was John J. Levanduski, 50, of Richfield, Ohio. The driver was transported to UPMC Altoona. Neither man was wearing a seatbelt when the truck, traveling north on SR 255, drifted off the road to the east, traveled north along the berm and struck a tree with its front passenger side, causing major damage to the front and passenger side of the truck. After impact, the pickup spun in a clockwise direction and came to rest facing east off the highway.
Methamphetamine arrest
Responding to a report of a man asleep in a car parked on the sidewalk at Walmart at 1:40 p.m. Friday, Lawrence Township police reportedly determined him to be under the influence of a controlled substance and found “a large amount of methamphetamine” in his vehicle. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending against the 38-year old man pending the results of the blood test.
DUI
Lawrence Township police detained two people, a man and a woman, both 46, following an incident in which a vehicle drove off the road and into a resident’s front yard on Montgomery Run Road. Officers responding determined both those detained had been consuming alcohol and found numerous open beer containers in the vehicle. The man was asked to submit to a field sobriety test and appeared to be impaired, so was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. The woman was found to be on probation with a no alcohol clause so was detained at the Clearfield County Jail. Lab results and charges were pending at the time of the report.
Drugs found
In the course of a traffic stop Sunday at 2:40 a.m. for an equipment violation in the area of the Clearfield-Curwensville Highway, Lawrence Township police found narcotic pills and drug paraphernalia in a car driven by a 39-year old Frenchville woman. She was arrested and charges filed.
DuBois City
Tuesday
- Police were dispatched to meet with a man on Liberty Boulevard in reference to young kids throwing rocks at him. Upon arrival, police spoke with the man. He stated he was not hurt and that the kids went behind the old PNC bank on the Boulevard. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the kids.
- Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South State Street for a report of a disturbance. Police made contact with a mother and her son, who stated the juveniles had a verbal altercation with a woman. The boy said that he was playing football with his friends near 17 S. State St. when a woman approached them and called them names. The boy and his friends claimed that the contact was completely unprovoked. He also claimed that the woman had spit on his jacket, which was lying on the ground in the area. Police made contact with the woman, who said that she was driving past the group of boys when she saw a piece of wood and rock in the roadway. She said that one of the juveniles ran out in front of her, causing her to swerve and strike the debris. She went to her house and then walked back to the area, trying to find the juveniles’ parents, and did engage in an argument with the juveniles. Police advised the woman to avoid driving through the area as she indicated there had been previous problems between her and the children. Police advised all juveniles involved to avoid the woman’s home and to refrain from contacting or provoking her in the future. No further action was taken.
- Police responded to a report of an injured deer on Maple Avenue. Upon arrival, officers pulled the deer into the wood line where it was dispatched properly.
- Police responded to the area of the parking lot of 311 W. Long Ave. for a report of a fight between two men. Upon arrival, police circulated the area but were unable to locate any activity. Police cleared the call.
- Police were dispatched to 5 N. Main St. for an alarm at the ATM. Police went to that location and checked the ATM, which appeared fine. Police cleared the call.
Thursday
- Police were dispatched to Robinson Street for a structure fire. Upon arrival, police were advised all occupants were out of the residence. Police immediately noticed smoke coming from the kitchen. After searching for several minutes, one of the firemen located a burnt paper towel in the garbage that caused the smoke. Police spoke with the tenant, who stated she forgot she threw that away. She was educated on why you should not do that. Police cleared the call.
- Police were dispatched to contact a woman in reference to harassment from her neighbor. Upon arrival, police spoke with the caller, who said her neighbor is always yelling and causing an issue when she is watching her son’s dogs. She was advised what was described wasn’t a level of harassment, but was informed to just ignore the neighbor but keep an eye on the dogs. Nothing further to report, police cleared.
