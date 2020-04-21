PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
Debit card stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a theft by deception. Eva Pearman, 58, of Mahaffey, told police that someone used her debit card to make 31 withdrawals totaling $3,337.50 from the ATM located in the La Jose Hotel between January 6 and March 5. Police ask that anyone with information contact PSP Punxsutawney at 938-0510.
Disorderly conduct
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating an incident that happened at 3:10 p.m. “April 13 at the intersection of Knoxdale Road and Route 322 in Pine Creek Township. A 44-year-old woman from Brookville told police that a 47-year-old man from Reynoldsville was inside her vehicle for unknown reasons. After receiving a description of the suspect, Brookville police stopped and held the man for questioning by state troopers.
Bullet hits house
At 2:12 p.m. April 12, Nicole Money, 39, of Mayport, told state police in Punxsutawney that a bullet had come through the roof of her house. She said she heard shooting in the distance around 1 a.m. but did not know where the bullet came from. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 938-0510.
Theft in Reynoldsville
State police are investigating a theft which occurred sometime between 7 a.m. April 13 and 6:40 p.m. April 16 on Eleanora Road in McCalmont Township. Police said someone stole a 20-foot aluminum extension ladder, tire/rim and an older set of blue dishes from a garage owned by a 30-year-old woman from Reynoldsville.
Driver falls asleep
State police in Punxsutawney said Joseph B. Boyer, 87, of Summerville, received minor injuries when he fell asleep while driving south on Route 28 in Summerville. The accident happened at 4:53 p.m. April 15, when he lost control of his 2006 Toyota Camry. The car crossed the center line and struck the guide rails. It was towed from the scene and Boyer was taken to Penn Highlands Brookville by Summerville EMS.
Assault by vehicle reports
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating two reports of assault by vehicle. Police said at 5 p.m. April 12 a person on Pansy Hollow Road in Beaver Township reported almost being run over by a side by side while doing yard work. On April 15 a person reported almost being struck by a known passing motorist sometime between 2 and 3 p.m. in Summerville.
DUI arrest
A 36-year-old man from Brookville was arrested by state police from Punxsutawney at 9:30 a.m. March 27 for suspicion of DUI.
MARIENVILLE PSP
SUV rolls over
State police in Marienville said Lara J. Kazan, 38, of Leeper, sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 4:15 p.m. April 17. Police said Kazan was traveling north on Route 36 in Eldred Township when her 2016 Ford Explorer went off the road, hit a ditch and rolled over once before stopping on its wheels. The Explorer was towed from the scene. Kazan, who was cited for driving too fast, was taken to Penn Highlands Brookville by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.
No injuries reported
No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident investigated at 5:28 p.m. April 17 in Harmony Township, Forest County. PSP Marienville said Christopher J. Hanna, 50, of Tionesta, was traveling north on Route 36 when he lost control of his 2005 Toyota Prius, crossed the road and hit a utility pole. Hanna was cited in the accident.
Burglary reported
State police in Marienville are investigating a burglary at a camp in Green Township, Forest County. Police said several items were taken from the camp, owned by a 69-year-old man from New Castle, between December 2019 and April 14.
SUV lands in ditch
State police said Andrew L. Baldwin, 22, of Titusville was traveling west on German Hill Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County, at 9:21 a.m. April 16. His 2019 Subaru Outback began to slide on slush and ice on the road, went through a curve and crossed the road, landed in a three-foot deep ditch and overturned on its roof. Neither Baldwin nor his passenger, Samantha J. Culver, 21, of Asheville, NC, were injured.
Criminal mischief
State police are investigating an act of criminal mischief on Route 66 in Marienville. Police said on March 25 or 26 someone hit the passenger side door of a 1996 Buick Riviera, owned by a 68-year-old woman from New Castle, while it was parked at the Marienville Dollar General.
CLARION PSP
Debit card theft
State police in Clarion are investigating a theft in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said between 8 a.m. February 6 and 4 p.m. March 26, someone was using co-workers’ debit/credit cards to purchase items without their consent. The cards are owned by a 49-year-old woman from Clarion and a 49-year-old woman from Creekside.
Kia overturns
State police in Clarion said Amber N. Jewell, 39, of Rimersburg, was not injured when she crashed her 2009 Kia Sportage. at 10:53 p.m. April 14 Jewell was traveling north on Route 68 in Toby Township, Clarion County. She failed to negotiate a left hand curve, left the road and traveled approximately 150 feet before overturning.
Scattered rubbish
State police in Clarion arrested a 49-year-old woman from Strattanville after she was identified for scattering rubbish in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
New Castle man found dead
On April 1 PSP Clarion was advised of a possibly suicidal person traveling to Clarion County to cause harm to himself. After a multi-day search, the 32-year-old man from New Castle was found deceased while submerged in the Clarion River in Richland Township, Clarion County. The cause of death was determined to be a self-inflicted gun shot wound with no other suspicious circumstances remaining unsolved.
DUI arrest
At 10:51 a.m. February 9, state police in Clarion arrested Ashley Dobbins, 28, of McKees Rocks. Police observed that Dobbins appeared to be under the influence of marijuana. She was arrested and charged with DUI. Also in her 2014 Toyota Corolla were a three-year-old boy and eight-year-old girl.
Truck hits truck
No injuries were reported in an accident investigated by state police in Clarion at 9:55 a.m. April 16 in Richland Township, Clarion County. Police said Diane L. Russell, 63, of Knox, was traveling south on Master Road in a 2011 International Harvester Truck when she tried to go around a legally parked tree trimming truck, operated by Thomas J. Minich, 51, of New Bethlehem. Russell hit the mirror of Minich’s truck.
Electric stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating an alleged theft of electric, which occurred between 12 p.m. January 1 and 12 p.m. February 24. The victim is a 23-year-old man from Strattanville.
Minor injuries
State police in Clarion said Dennis J. Simpson, 57, of Corsica, sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 12:19 p.m. April 14 in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Simpson was traveling east on Route 68 when he went off the road and lost control of his 2014 Ford Escape. He hit a construction sign and utility pole. Simpson was taken to Clarion Hospital by ambulance.
Criminal mischief
State police are investigating criminal mischief which was reported at 4:44 p.m. April 13. Police said someone damaged a 2012 Ford F100 owned by a 55-year-old man in Strattanville.
Dog scam
State police in Clarion said a 21-year-old woman from Clarion purchased a dog off the internet and got scammed.
Pittsburgh man not injured
State police in Clarion said Brett A. Roberts, 23, of Pittsburgh, was not injured when he lost control of his 2010 Toyota Yaris on Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County. Police said Roberts was traveling north on Route 68 at 5:08 p.m. April 17 when he lost control of the car, traveled across the road, through a guide rail and into a ditch. He was cited for driving too fast.
DUBOIS
Three-car crash
State police in DuBois said two people received minor injuries in an accident at 3:19 p.m. April 13 in Falls Creek. Police said Maria E. Gresco, 27, of Rockton, failed to stop at a stop sign as she partially entered Third Street. The front end of her 2018 Chevrolet Cruze was hit by a 2011 Cadillac SRX, driven by Jerry E. Fye, 69, Falls Creek. The impact caused the Cruze to spin in a counter clockwise direction. It then hit a Penelec pole before stopping. The Cadillac went off the road and hit a post with five mailboxes, before traveling through a private property lot where it struck a parked 2008 Chevrolet Silverado before stopping. The Cruze and Cadillac were towed from the scene; the Silverado sustained minor damage. Gresco, who was charged in the accident, was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by ambulance.
Men fighting
State police in DuBois said between 11:30 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on March 28, a 37-year-old man from Falls Creek and a 38-year-old man from Falls Creek were arguing in Washington Township and the argument became physical. Both men were arrested.