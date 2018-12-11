PUNXSY PSP
One-car accident
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a one-car accident at 9:18 p.m. December 4 in Big Run. Police said Kylie P. Williams, 22, of Brookville, was traveling south on Route 119 when she lost control of her 2009 Mazda due to traveling too fast for conditions. She crossed the center line and hit a telephone pole before stopping. Neither Williams nor her passenger, Andrew J. Carrier, 28, of Brookville, were injured in the accident. Williams was cited in the incident. Police were assisted at the scene by Big Run Volunteer Fire Department.
Vehicle hits deer
State police in Punxsutawney report that Anson N. Young, 25, of Corsica was not injured when his car hit a deer. Young was traveling south on Route 28 in Clover Township at 1:10 p.m. December 8 when he hit the deer.
CLARION PSP
No injuries
No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident investigated by state police in Clarion at 4 p.m. December 9. Terry S. Kiyasu, 59, of Willow Creek, Calif., was traveling east on I-80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County, when his 2018 Chevrolet Malibu struck a concrete barrier on the left side of the road. Kiyasu was cited in the incident.
Criminal mischief
- State police in Clarion are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that happened between 8 a.m. November 19 and 6:30 a.m. November 24 at the E. 2nd Street campground along the East Brady River in East Brady. Someone tampered with the water system control head by taking off the faceplate and damaging it. The damage was valued at $500. The system is owned by George White, 62, of Butler.
- State police in Clarion report that Joshua Trosky, 37, of Beaver Falls, was arrested for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct after smashing the driver’s side mirror, left rear quarter panel and shattering the left rear glass window of a 2016 International Coach owned by Novotech Construction of Altoona. The incident happened in Monroe Township, Clarion County, between 6 and 6:15 p.m. December 3. Trosky was arraigned through the office of District Judge Duane Quinn in Clarion and lodged in Clarion County Jail unable to post bail.
Shoplifting
State police in Clarion report that Barbara McManus, 49, and William Cole, 48, both of New Castle, were arrested at 12:59 p.m. October 18 after taking $1,145.30 in miscellaneous household items from Walmart in Clarion without paying for the merchandise.
Criminal trespass
State police in Clarion arrested Michael Clinger, 18, of Rimersburg at 6:45 p.m. December 5 for criminal trespass. Clinger went onto a property in Porter Township, Clarion County, to retrieve a pick-up. Earlier that day the property owner and a PSP trooper warned Clinger not to go onto the property, but he went onto the property anyhow. Criminal trespass charges were filed in the office of District Judge Jeff Miller in New Bethlehem.
Stolen vehicle
State police in Clarion reported the theft of a 2009 blue Chevrolet Silverado at 12:30 a.m. October 7. Police said Brandon Trumbull, 29, of Parker stole the truck, owned by Barbara Fair, 56, of Rimersburg, and got it stuck in a nearby field. Trumbull stopped back at Fair’s residence the next day and handed her the keys and told her where the truck was. Trumbull was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Car hits deer
State police in Clarion report that Shirley J. Aaron, 67, of Rimersburg was traveling east on Route 322 in Elk Township, Clarion County at 4:35 p.m. November 27 when she hit a deer that ran onto the road. Neither Aaron nor her passenger, Lois B. Herfly, 72, of Strattanville were injured. Aaron’s 2017 Chevrolet Trax sustained major damage. Assisting at the scene were Shippenville EMS and Shippenville VFD.
Two-car crash
State police in Clarion report one person was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 7:15 a.m. November 30 in Knox Township, Clarion County. Police said Kelly A. Waseman, 44, of Coudersport was traveling south on Route 66. When she slowed to avoid a deer Charles E. Treat, 66, of Coudersport hit her car, a 2018 Subaru Forester, from behind with his 2015 Chevrolet Traverse. Neither driver was injured but a passenger in Waseman’s car, Crystal J. Hamann-Shower, 47, of Marienville, received possible injuries but was not taken to the hospital. Treat was cited for following too closely.
DUBOIS PSP
Alleged assault
State police in DuBois were called at 9:27 p.m. December 5 to a residence in Falls Creek where a man allegedly had restrained his 12-year-old daughter during an outburst. Police determined that the investigation was unfounded and has been closed.
Criminal mischief
State police in DuBois are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that occurred at 4:56 p.m. December 7 on the DuBois Rockton Road in Union Township. Police said that a known man intentionally rammed a vehicle owned by a 42-year-old man in Rockton.
Fatal accident
State police in DuBois said one man died in a one-vehicle accident which occurred at 11:32 p.m. December 7 on Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township. Police said John J. Levanduski, 50, of Richfield, Ohio, was traveling north on Rotue 255 and for unknown reasons drifted off the roadway and hit a tree. The 2012 Chevrolet Silverado spun in a clockwise direction before stopping. Kenneth Levanduski, 64, of Maple Heights, Ohio, died at the scene. John Levanduski was transported to UPMC Altoona by Bennetts Valley Ambulance for treatment of a suspected serious injury. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. Police are continuing their investigation.
Theft from vehicle
State police in DuBois are investigating the theft of a High Point 9mm pistol with a clip of nine rounds, a nylon holster and an extra clip containing nine rounds. Total value is $213. The items were taken from a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado sometime between October 8 and October 22 in Warsaw Township. Anyone having any information is asked to call PSP-DuBois at 371-4652.
Trucks collide
Ildefonso Nieto, 51, of Commack, NY and Douglas Grove, 48, of Bellefonte were traveling east on I-80 in Sandy Township at 10:05 p.m. November 27. Grove was driving a 2018 truck tractor and was attempting to pass Nieto’s 2004 Kenworth 999 when he saw Nieto’s turn signal on. The Kenworth then hit the Volvo with the left rear tire of the trailer. Nieto continued approximately nine miles east on I-80 before a traffic stop was initiated. Neither driver was injured bu Nieto was cited in the incident.
