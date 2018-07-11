CLEARFIELD COUNTY
DuBois reports
DuBois City police responded to the following incidents Monday.
- Police were dispatched to a business on North Main Street for the report of an open door. The caller stated she walked in and was looking around until she realized the business was closed and then called for police. Upon arrival, police checked the building, secured the door and made contact with the business owner.
- Police were dispatched to the report of a dog running loose in traffic near Sheetz, 124 North Brady Street. Police searched the area and could not locate the dog.
- Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident along North Brady Street at the entrance of Sheetz. Vehicles were off the roadway. Police spoke with both drivers. There were no injuries and both vehicles were drivable.
According to police, the first vehicle was pulling out of Sheetz at the west entrance and was attempting to turn left. The second vehicle was driving north along North Brady Street. A vehicle stopped in the curb lane waved the first driver out of Sheetz, and a collision occurred in the northbound lane. All information was exchanged.
- Police were requested to assist DuSan EMS with a mental health call. Upon arrival, police made contact with the caller, who advised he was having a mental breakdown and wished to speak with someone. DuSan EMS was also on scene and provided transport to Penn Highlands West.
- Police were dispatched to East Sherman Avenue for a drug overdose. Upon police and ambulance arrival, Narcan was already administered along with CPR and the man was brought to. He was taken to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.