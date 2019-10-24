BROOKVILLE PD
Drug DUI
The Brookville Police Department has charged a 55-year-old woman from Mayport with driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and other related offenses. Police were alerted on September 4 that the vehicle was approaching Brookville. Charges were field in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
Financial theft
The Pennsylvania State Police in conjunction with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office has an active investigation involving the Big Run War Memorial Fund in Big Run Borough. Police said additional details will be provided in the future.
Drug possession
State police in Punxsutawney said charges are pending against a 27-year-old man from DuBois for drug possession. Police said the man was stopped at 4:59 p.m. October 9 for a summary traffic violation. During the stop he was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. A probable cause search of his vehicle was conducted, with police finding suspected THC wax and related paraphernalia.
Abandoned vehicle
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle on Heathville-Ohl Road on October 11. A 1998 green Buick Park Avenue had been abandoned on private property; it was towed from the scene.
Theft by deception
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a theft at Walmart. Police said at 6:05 p.m. October 13 a black man, approximately 18 to 25, wearing a dark and light blue jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers used a credit card belonging to a 64-year-old man from Punxsutawney. He charged $1,081.90 to the card, then left in a blue sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 938-1510.
DUI arrest
State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 22-year-old man from Reynoldsville for suspicion of DUI at 11:50 p.m. October 17. Police said the man was stopped on Graffius Avenue Extension for driving without his car lights turned on. Troopers detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and raw marijuana coming from the car, and during field sobriety tests observed multiple clues of impairment. Police seized a small amount of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The man was taken to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital. Police are continuing their investigation.
Teenager injured
A teenage-girl was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route 119 in Bell Township at 10:50 a.m. October 13. State police in Punxsutawney said Maryann Knibbs, 46, of Sykesville, was traveling south on Route 119 when she encountered a disabled vehicle partially blocking the road. She slowed and entered the northbound lane to pass the disabled vehicle. Charles T. Knibbs, 52, of Sykesville, was following her and did not slow down, hitting the car in front. A 15-year-old girl in Maryann Knibbs’ car was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh by Jefferson County EMS for treatment of unknown injuries. Charles Knibbs was cited for driving too fast. Maryann Knibbs’ 2012 Ford Focus was towed from the scene. Also assisting at the scene were Elk Run, Lindsey and Punxsutawney Central fire departments.
Theft from car
Justyn Keibler, 31, of Punxsutawney, reported that several items were taken from his car while it was parked at the park and ride at the intersection of Route 119 and Route 436 in Punxsutawney. Sometime between October 7 and October 11 someone stole two red and gray hats, a pair of wooden frame sunglasses, his garage door opener and the registration card for the 1999 Jeep. Total value of the items is $170. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 938-1510.
ATV crash injures two
On October 20 at 4:30 a.m. state police in Punxsutawney investigated an ATV crash on Hunter’s Grove Road in Knox Township. Police said a 22-year-old man was driving the ATV. Police said there was a strong oder of an alcoholic beverage on his breath. He admitted to having consumed alcohol and said he hit a deer, which caused him to crash. The driver was not wearing a helmet, but his 20-year-old female passenger was. The extent of their injuries was unknown and both were flown via STAT MedEvac and Life Flight to UPMC Altoona for evaluation. Police are continuing their investigation.
DUI arrest
State police in Punxsutawney stopped a car for traffic violations at 5:27 p.m. October 11 in Reynoldsville. The man was arrested for DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
Fired ruled arson
Chief Sean Fox of the Cherrytree Fire Department requested assistance from a state police fire marshal in determining the origin and cause of a structure fire on Stifflertown Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. The fire happened at 2:07 a.m. October 22. The structure was a 32’ x 60’ two-story apartment building. Damaged by fire in 2015, it was unoccupied, with no active utilities. The structure was a complete loss and two neighboring residences also were damaged. Total damages are estimated at $50,000. No one was injured in the fire. The fire has been classified as arson. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 938-1510.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Tree stand stolen
State police in Marienville are investigating the theft of a Big Game Hunter tree stand, owned by a 43-year-old man from Brookville. The stand was last used on October 5 and was discovered missing on October 15 at a site on Moore Bridge Road.
Fatal accident
State police in Marienville said John P. Robinson, 41, of Kane, died in an accident on Route 66 in Howe Township, Forest County. At 12:36 a.m. October 17 Robinson was traveling north on Route 66 when for unknown reasons he crossed the road and hit a tree. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. Assisting at the scene were Marienville VFD/EMS and Sheffield VFD/EMS.
Strangulation
On October 12 at 3:59 a.m. PSP Marienville received a call regarding a fight between a man, 25, and woman, 24, both of Marienville. Andrew Martinez was taken into custody and transported to Warren County Jail.
Burglary
State police in Marienville are investigating an attempted burglary in Harmony Township, Forest County. Police said some time between October 5 and October 12 someone forcefully entered an abandoned residence owned by Nancy Anthony, 61, of Pleasantville, and attempted to take several appliances and tools.
CLARION PSP
No injuries in crash
State police in Clarion said there were no injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Paint Township, Clarion County. At 6:53 a.m. October 11, Terry E. Hornberger, 28, of Hawthorn, and Michael J. Rizzo, 23, of Sigel, crashed at the intersection of Route 322 and Paint Boulevard. Hornberger’s 2003 GMC Sierra and Rizzo’s 2009 Hyundai Elantra were towed from the scene. Hornberger was cited in the accident.
Shoplifting
State police in Clarion are investigating a report of shoplifting at Walmart in Clarion. At 11:13 p.m. October 6, a man and woman got out of a white Toyota Camry and went into the store together. After being inside for approximately one hour the man left with $237.65 worth of merchandise without paying for it. The woman loaded a buggy but did not push it out. Police said the man is approximately 6 feet tall, medium build, brown hair, between the age of 20 to 30 years. He was wearing a dark color ball cap backwards, dark gray Penn State hooded sweat shirt, cargo style green camp shorts, white tube socks rolled down and black sneakers with white soles.
Drug overdose
State police in Clarion investigated a possible overdose at 7:43 p.m. October 9. Police said a 27-year-old woman was conscious and breathing on their arrival at the scene. She had been unconscious and was given Narcan by EMS staff who arrived before police did. The woman was taken to Clarion Hospital where she was treated and released. She told police she thought it was heroin that she injected.
Fuel cell stolen
State police in Clarion were called to Brick Church Road in Salem Township, Clarion County at 2:46 p.m. October 8. Police said a 53-year-old man from Emlenton reported a 150 gallon fuel cell for a Ford Ranger had been stolen, and he believed he knew who had taken it. State police went to the suspect’s residence and spoke to the person, who said he had bought the tank from the man’s nephew. The tank was returned the next day; no charges were filed.
Harassment
• State police in Clarion were sent to Union Area High School in reference to a 15-year-old boy from Parker being harassed between 8 a.m. August 15 and 4 p.m. August 23.
• Tammie Mong, 35, of New Bethlehem was arrested by PSP Clarion at 6:50 a.m. October 18. Police said the incident occurred when Mong went into Walmart in Clarion and used loud, lewd and threatening language when attempting to return make-up. She refused to leave the store and continued to yell at Walmart employees. Charges were filed in district court.
Hit and run
State police in Clarion are investigating a hit and run, which happened at 2:12 p.m. October 20 at the Clarion Walmart. Police said an unknown driver swiped the rear driver side bumper of a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu and left a large scrape. Police said the driver did not stop, there were no witnesses and the surveillance video was unable to identify the driver.
Vehicle overturns
State police in Clarion said two people received minor injuries when a vehicle overturned on Interstate 80. Police said Frank R. Perry, 71, of Pittsburgh, was traveling west on I-80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County at approximately 75 mph. He failed to make a right curve, went off the left side of the road and was not able to get back on the road. His 2006 Ford Explorer traveled approximately 345 feet downhill across the median, hit a tree and overturned onto its left side. Perry and his passenger, Claire N. Perry, 71, of Pittsburgh, received minor injuries but were not taken to the hospital. Perry was cited in the incident.
Teenage riot
PSP Clarion was dispatched to the Clarion Psych Clinic at 2:15 p.m. October 19 for a riot with approximately 12 juveniles involved, throwing items and assaulting staff. Two female staff members, ages 50 and 54, were punched in the incident. Charges of aggravated assault and simple assault were filed against a 14-year-old boy, who was released to juvenile probation.
Cars collide
State police in Clarion investigated a two-car accident at 9:31 a.m. October 18 on Route 66 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Kelsey A. Martin, 21, of Clarion, was attempting to turn off the rear wipers in her 2016 Chevrolet Trax and did not see a 2014 Ford Escape operated by Sandra L. Bowser, 56, stopped in front of her. Valerie M. Hanes, 59, of Mayport, a passenger in Bowser’s car, received minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital. Martin was cited for following too closely.
Deer hits car
State police in Clarion said Ryan D. Milliron, 23, of Fairmount City, was traveling east on Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County, at 6:50 a.m. October 19 when a deer ran onto the road and hit his 2010 Mazda head-on, causing disabling damage to the car.
Money stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating a theft of money from a 58-year-old woman in Cranberry. The woman told police she was checking her bank accounts on October 18 when she noticed a large amount of money had been stolen by someone using her debit card.
Suicide
State police in Clarion are investigating an apparent suicide in Ashland Township, Clarion County. Police said a 45-year-old woman from Cranberry was found deceased by a family member at approximately 1:06 p.m. September 25. She died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.
Three-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion investigated a three-vehicle crash at 8:01 p.m. September 23 in Paint Township, Clarion County. Police said Elliot C. Hogue, 30, of Oil City, was traveling west on Route 322 and was unable to stop for Susan M. Arbuckle, 57, of Shippenville, who was turning into her driveway. He swerved into the eastbound lane and hit Gerald L. Wagner, 73, of Tionesta, who was traveling east. No injuries were reported. Hogue was cited for following too closely.
Minor injuries
State police in Clarion said Allan L. Johnson, 35, of Rimersburg, was traveling on Route 322 in Clarion when his 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 left the roadway, struck a sign, went down a grassy hill and struck a ditch. The accident happened at 12:46 a.m. October 11. Johnson was not injured, but was cited in the accident.
Arrested on warrant
State police in Clarion said Nicholas Arnold, 52, of Flint, Michigan, was taken into custody following a traffic stop on I-80 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, at 2:07 p.m. October 21. Police said he was taken into custody because of warrants in Alabama and Florida. He also provided false identification. Arnold was arraigned and placed in the Clarion County Jail for extradition to Alabama.
DUBOIS PSP
Car-deer accidents
• The driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse was not injured when it hit a deer on Interstate 80. PSP DuBois said Todd M. Kopenhaver, 42, of Reynoldsville was traveling west on I-80 in Washington Township at 11:07 a.m. October 10 when he hit the deer. The Traverse was towed from the scene.
• No injuries were reported when a car hit a deer on Interstate 80 at 2:16 a.m. October 12. Manuel R. Mora, 46, of Seatac, WA, was driving a 2019 Dodge Caravan west on I-80 at the time of the accident, which happened in Washington Township.
Passenger injured
State police in DuBois investigated a one-car accident at 2:22 p.m. October 5. Terry L. Erickson, 77, of Ridgway was traveling north on Route 28 when she lost control of her 2017 Kia Sorento, ran off the road and hit a culvert. The car traveled approximately 80 feet before stopping. Erickson was not injured but her passenger, Lori J. Herzog, 51, of Ridgway, was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by Brockway Area Ambulance Service for treatment of suspected serious injuries.
Camp damaged
PSP DuBois investigated an attempted break-in on Cemetery Hill Road in Snyder Township. Police said sometime between noon October 12 and 3 p.m. October 9, someone attempted to pry open the door of a Salem camp, causing $200 in damage. Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 371-4652.
Bad checks
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that a man wrote bad checks to a local business at 5:36 p.m. October 15.
Handgun stolen
PSP DuBois are investigating a theft in Brockport. A 22-year-old woman told police at 11 p.m. October 8 someone stole a Sig Sauer P238 380 handgun from her vehicle, which was parked in front of her home. The handgun is black with a green/purple slide, valued at $400. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 371-4652.
Harassment
State police in DuBois cited a man at 8:45 a.m. October 21, following an incident on Route 950 in Winslow Township. Police said the man hit someone with a closed fist while he was on his way to work. Police are continuing their investigation.
RIDGWAY PSP
Arson charge
The PA State Police fire marshal investigated the origin and cause of a fire that destroyed a single-story wood frame dwelling in Beaver Township, Clarion County. The fire happened at 12:28 a.m. October 13. The house was owned by Dennis Stiglitz of Fairmount City and occupied by Laura McGiffin, 35, of Knox. Police said approximately 14 hours after the fire, Danielle M. Hook, 28, of Fairmount City, was apprehended and charged with arson and related offenses, criminal mischief and harassment. She was arraigned in district court and placed in the Clarion County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bond. There were no injuries in the fire; damage was estimated at over $100,000. Assisting at the scene was Knox Fire Department.
PLCB
Minors arrested
The Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement assisted PSP Troop D Butler and Slippery Rock University with monitoring Slippery Rock Homecoming activities. A minor patrol was conducted during pre-game tailgating activities and two minors were arrested for underage drinking during the detail. A second minor patrol was conducted in the evening, and 13 minors were arrested for underage drinking, with one minor arrested additionally for possession of a false identification and misrepresentation of age.