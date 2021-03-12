BROOKVILLE
Alleged drug transaction
Brookville police were notified on February 5 of a possible drug transaction outside of Brookville Borough. The vehicle description, direction of travel and plate were provided to police. The vehicle was located and an investigation led to a DUI investigation and arrest of a 37-year-old man. A further investigation resulted in drug paraphernalia and controlled substances being found. Charges were filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
DUI arrest
Brookville police conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Maplevale Road on January 20. Police detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath and after field sobriety tests determined the 23-year-old man from Brookville was incapable of safely driving his vehicle. He was taken to Penn Highlands Brookville for chemical testing. His blood, tested at the Greensburg Regional Laboratory, was found to be 0.095 percent, above the legal 0.08 percent. He was charged with DUI and summary traffic violations.
Sexual assault charge
Brookville police have charged a 20-year-old man from Brookville for his alleged sexual involvement with a 13-year-old girl.
Police were contacted by Jefferson County CYS and Brookville High School with concerns about the girl. Police investigated the report and the girl reported the incident happened at her residence early in February. Along with the State Police Forensic Team from Punxsutawney, items in the residence were seized and processed. Officers interviewed the man, who confessed to the incident.
He was charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors, aggravated indecent assault and unlawful contact with a minor.
District Judge Gregory Bazylak set bail at $30,000 and released him on his own recognizance.
DUBOIS PSP
Traffic stops
State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 4:30 p.m. March 2 on Interstate 80 in Washington Township. Police said the driver’s license of the 26-year-old woman from Erie was suspended and she also had multiple warrants out of Erie. The woman was also found to be DUI and charges are pending lab results.
State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop in Sandy township, Clearfield County at 11:41 p.m. February 14 after observing a traffic violation. Police determined the driver, a 25-year-old woman from Penfield, was impaired and in possession of drugs. She was arrested and charges were filed in district court.
drug overdose
State police in DuBois were called to 215 Salem Road in Brady Township, Clearfield County, at 10:46 p.m. March 1. Police determined a man had overdosed on an illicit drug. He was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by Brady Township Ambulance Service.
Theft of service
State police in DuBois are investigating a theft of services. Leadbetter Towing of Corsica told police at 11:27 p.m. February 1 they provided towing service to a 32-year-old man from Mayport, who left the scene without paying the bill.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI reports
- State police in Punxsutawney said charges are pending against a 36-year-old State College woman who attempted to take a vape pen into the Jefferson County Jail at 12:08 p.m. February 26.
- At 12:28 a.m. February 13 state police in Punxsutawney stopped a 34-year-old man from Punxsutawney for a summary traffic violation in Punxsutawney. He was found to be DUI. Charges were filed in district court.
- State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 26-year-old woman from Punxsutawney for DUI after conducting a traffic stop for an equipment violation at 3:50 a.m. January 31 on Route 536 in Perry Township. Police are continuing their investigation, pending charges and a preliminary hearing.
- State police in Punxsutawney have charged a 20-year-old man from Valier following a traffic stop at 3:41 a.m. February 28 in Beaver Township. He was a passenger in the vehicle and was found to be intoxicated and under the age of 21.
- State police in Punxsutawney said Chance Schalk, 33, of Punxsutawney, was stopped at 5:32 p.m. February 15 in Punxsutawney for an active warrant. Police found Schalk was also driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
- At 4:37 a.m. February 21, state police in Punxsutawney were on routine patrol in Perry Township when they saw a Jeep Cherokee with the driver passed out in his seat. Police saw the vehicle was still in drive and it took multiple attempts to awaken the driver. Police observed several indicators of alcohol-related impairment and after field sobriety tests the 29-year-old man from Punxsutawney was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 9:53 p.m. February 24 in Bell Township, Clearfield County, for an equipment violation. After running the driver, a 39-year-old woman from Cherry Tree, through NCIC/CLEAN, an active warrant came back from Armstrong County. The warrant was confirmed and before the woman was taken from jail, a controlled substance was found in her possession.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop in Oliver Township at 2:21 p.m. February 24. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Reynoldsville, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and DUI. An 18-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released from the scene and charges are pending.
One injured
State police in Punxsutawney said Elizabeth Nestlerode-Frailey, 48, of Irvona, was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 7:23 a.m. February 24 in Mahaffey. Police said Nestlerode-Frailey was traveling north on Market Street and making a left turn onto Route 36 when her 2019 Ford Escape hit a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Calogero Gambino, 40, of Punxsutawney. Gambino was not injured. Nestlerode-Frailey was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment of injuries. Assisting on scene were Mahaffey Fire Department and Mahaffey Community Ambulance.
Driver injured
State police in Punxsutawney said Michelle Rivera Vicioso, 45, of Indiana, Pa., was taken to Punxsutawney Area Hospital by Jefferson County EMS after she lost control of her 2009 Pontiac G6 while negotiating a left curve on Juneau Road in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County. The car went off the road and hit a utility pole. Vicioso sustained head and shoulder injuries. She was cited for driving too fast. The accident happened at 1:08 p.m. February 24.
Cruelty to animals
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating an incident of animal cruelty in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County. At 5:33 p.m. March 3, police found three dogs, two pitbulls and a labrador retriever mix, had attacked a miniature pony. The owner of the pony shot and fatally wounded one of the pitbulls as the others ran from the scene. The owner of the dogs is unknown. The other two dogs were later located on Laska Road in Jefferson County. Anyone having any information pertaining to this incident or to the dogs’ owners is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 938-0510.
Home improvement fraud
State police in Punxsutawney received a report on July 8, 2019, of home improvement fraud. Stolen from the bank account of Louis and Cynthia Brumbaugh, of Irvona, was a check for $4,802.50. Police determined that John James Sofronski, owner of S&S Construction, was responsible for the violations. Criminal charges were filed in district court.
Possible shoplifting
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a possible shoplifting incident that happened at 3:49 p.m. February 12 at the Jennie Mart in Rossiter.
Burglary reported
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating an alleged burglary and theft that happened some time between February 9 and 13 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County, at the home of a 38-year-old woman from Smicksburg.
Truck overturns on snowy road
State police in Punxsutawney said Eric A. Hand, 39, of Clearfield, was not injured when his 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 overturned on the snowy road. Police said Hand was traveling south on Route 3016 in Newburg at 8:01 p.m. February 10 when he lost control of the pickup on the snowy road. The truck slid and overturned on the driver’s side. Assisting at the scene were Westover and Mahaffey volunteer fire departments. Hand was cited in the accident.
Driver injured in Route 28 crash
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a two-vehicle accident at 3:10 p.m. February 11 on Route 28 in Pine Creek Township. Police said Amy A. Jordan, 53, of Ringgold, was traveling north on Route 28 in a 2009 Toyota RAV4. As she made a left turn onto Service Center Road she traveled into the path of a 2011 Ford F250 Supercab, driven by Thomas P. Elkin, 58, of Punxsutawney, who was traveling south on Route 28. The truck pushed the Toyota into the grass approximately 30 feet west of Route 28. Elkin and his passenger, Valentine E. Yoder, 22, of New Bethlehem, were not injured. Jordan sustained serious injuries and was transported by Jefferson County EMS to a landing zone, where she was flown by STAT Medevac to UPMC Altoona Hospital. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Alleged endangering of a child
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the endangering the welfare of a child, involving a 13-year-old boy from Mayport. Police responded to a one-vehicle crash in Clover Township at 8:03 p.m. February 2. They found the driver, a 19-year-old man from Brookville, to be under the influence of alcohol and requested he submit to chemical testing.
No injuries reported in crash
State police in Punxsutawney said Deana E. Wright, 52, of Clarion, was not injured when she wrecked her 2004 Toyota 4-Runner in Clover Township. Wright was traveling west on Seldom Seen Road at 4:05 p.m. February 23 when her SUV went off the road and hit a tree stump and a tree on an embankment before stopping. Assisting at the scene were Corsica Volunteer Fire Department and Jefferson County EMS.
MARIENVILLE PSP
February report
State police in Marienville investigated 386 incidents during the month of February. Investigations included 15 criminal offenses, with 15 founded cases, resulting in 9 criminal arrests and 14 criminal offenses cleared.
Police investigated 11 crashes during the month, including one hit and run crash. No injuries were reported.
Police made five DUI arrests in February.
During the month PSP Marienville issued 201 traffic citations, with 110 warnings given.
DUI arrest
At 12:27 a.m. March 4 state police in Marienville responded to a motorist assist on Route 62 in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police determined the driver, Paul Thompson, 35, of Warren, was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. He was arrested and transported to Warren County Hospital for a legal blood draw.
SUV overturns on ice
State police in Marienville said no injuries were reported when a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer overturned on an icy road. Police said Beth M. Roraback, 66, of Marienville, was traveling north on Breezemont Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County, at 6:45 p.m. March 3. She lost control of her vehicle on the icy road. The vehicle hit an embankment and overturned.
Cars crash in snow
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash investigated by state police in Marienville at 10:31 a.m. February 22. Police said Scott E. Harvey, 42, of Wilcox, was traveling south on Route 28 in Rose Township when he lost control of his 2011 Chevrolet Cruze on the snow and slush covered road. The car began rotating counterclockwise and went into the northbound lane into the path of a 2021 Volvo V760SL driven by Aaron A. Farrell, 67, of Peekskill, N.Y. Assisting at the scene were Pine Creek VFD, Jefferson County EMS and PennDOT.
ATV reported stolen
State police in Marienville are investigating the theft of an ATV. Sometime between January 5 and Feb. 10 someone stole a blue Yamaha Grizzly 60 in Barnett Township, Forest County. The ATV is owned by a 47-year-old man from New Castle. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 927-5253.
Threats investigated
State police in Marienville are investigating possible threats which were made at 3 p.m. February 18 on River Street in Tionesta.
Graphic images allegedly sent/received
State police in Marienville are investigating a report received on February 25 from CYS that a minor was suspected of sending/receiving graphic images to another minor in Tionesta.
Criminal mischief
State police in Marienville are investigating a report from a 47-year-old man in West Hickory that someone threw nails and screws in the driveway at his mother’s home in Harmony Township, Forest County.
CLARION PSP
False alarms
State police in Clarion said the Clarion Dialysis Center was cited on February 3 for failing to control false alarms. PSP responded to 11 false alarms within a 12-month period.
Gift card scam
State police in Clarion are investigating a theft of $800. Police said a 44-year-old man from Emlenton forwarded the 13-digit number on the back of four eBay gift cards to a believed seller. Once received the unknown seller removed the balance on the card. This is believed to be a spoofed email scam.
Alleged harassment
State police in Clarion are investigating an alleged incident of harassment which occurred at 8 a.m. February 19, involving a 5-year-old girl in Clarion.