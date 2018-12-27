PSP DuBois
Crash injures seven
Seven people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 5:40 a.m. on I80 at the 100.6 mile marker in Sandy Township. A 2007 Volvo Truck driven by Dovud Sharif, 41, of Elgin, Ill. and a 2004 Inifiniti FX35 driven by Agnes F. Saukai-Mulbah, 47, of Worcester, Mass. were traveling west on I80 when the Inifiti for an unknown reason began to slow down in the right lane with the truck following directly behind it. The truck was unable to slow down and rear-ended the Infiniti. The Infiniti lost control after impact and exited the roadway to the north and struck the guide rail with it’s passenger side, bounced off and crossed both westbound lanes and struck the opposite guide rail with the drivers side.
The driver of the truck was not injured and was cited for following too closely. The driver of the Infinity along with Edwin Mulbah, 41, Romeo J. Passewe, 26, Victoria K. Doe, 18, along with two 7-year-old juveniles and a five-year-old juvenile were all transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Dubois EMS Ambulance for possible injuries.
Two-vehicle crash
PSP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 25 at 8 a.m. on SR 28 west of Grapevine Lane in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County. a Chevrolet Cruze was traveling south on SR 28 in the northbound lane, and a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Keristen D. Walter, 22, oof Reynoldsville, was traveling north. The Cobalt swerved to miss striking the Cruze head-on, subsequently striking an embankment followed by a barbed wire fence. The Cruze did not stop.
A minor injury was sustained by Devin S. Joiner, 21, of Reynoldsville, but he refused treatment. A third passenger, a 15-year-old female of Cochranton, was not injured. Brockway Ambulance and Warsaw Twp. Vol. Fire Dept. assisted on scene. Anyone with information regarding the newer-model white Chevrolet Cruze involved in the crash should contact police at 371-4652.
State Police at Punxsy
On Dec. 26 at 9:30 p.m. on Lincoln Way/S. Main Street in Punxsutawney Borough, a traffic stop was performed on a vehicle for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop, the driver Noel Diaz, 46, of Punxsutawney was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance. A passenger in the vehicle, Danielle Christian, 33, of Delancey, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Charges are pending on Diaz and Christian.
State Police at Ridgway
On Dec. 26 around 3:38 p.m., a 75-year-old woman from Weedville forgot her purse in a shopping car in the Walmart parking lot located at 1102 Million Dollar Hwy. in Fox Township, Elk County. After returning to the store to look for her purse, it was discovered that someone had removed it. After reviewing video footage at Walmart, it was discovered that Sheilah Thomas, 28, of Johnsonburg, had taken the purse and used the money inside to purchase items for herself. On Dec. 27, charges of theft of lost, or delivered by mistake, and theft by unlawful taking were filed against Thomas.
Lawrence Township
Police received a call on Dec. 24 at 6:22 p.m. for a female who had been apprehended for retail theft at Walmart, 100 Supercenter Drive. Officers arrived on scene and met with Michelle Stiner, 37. Upon a consented search of Stiner’s purse, officers located drugs and drug paraphernalia along with more stolen items. The female was then trespassed from WalMart and released. Charges will be filed.
