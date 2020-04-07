BROOKVILLE PD
Simple assault
Brookville police, assisted by PSP Punxsy, arrested a 58-year-old man from Brookville following a domestic dispute. At 6:30 p.m. April2 police responded to a domestic dispute on Grant Street, where a father and son were arguing about the use of a truck. The argument became a fight, and the son’s elbow was injured. He told police his father had grabbed him and thrown him to the ground. In order to protect himself, the man punched his father in the mouth. The father was charged with simple assault and harassment.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
Car hits culvert
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a one-car accident at 3:54 a.m. March 17 in Chest Township, Clearfield County. Police said Victoria L. Small, 26, of North Cambria, was driving a 2020 Ford Fusion on Route 36 when she ran off the road and struck a culvert, causing disabling damage to her car. She was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, but was cited for driving too fast.
Drug possession at jail
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of contraband involving an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail. The incident was reported at 11:57 a.m. March 31.
Car stolen
At 11:08 p.m. March 30, state police in Punxsutawney were notified that a 2005 Honda Civic, owned by Zephaniah Vickers, 23, of Brookville, had been stolen from East Main Street in Reynoldsville by Stevonta Lofton, 31, of Rossiter. The car was recovered on Cranberry Alley in Punxsutawney. Lofton was located, taken into custody and placed in the Jefferson County Jail.
No injuries in crash
State police in Punxsutawney said no one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 36 in Rose Township at 9:30 a.m. March 27. Police said Dale B. Miner, 36, of Latrobe, was traveling south on Route 36, driving too fast for conditions. Nathan M. Lauren, 23, of Ebensburg, was traveling north. As both were going around a curve, the front of Miner’s 2019 Subaru Legacy hit the rear of Lauren’s 2008 International Harvester Workstar. The Subaru went off the road and hit several trees while traveling 150 feet before stopping. Police said the rear of the truck, which crossed the centerline and rolled over before traveling approximately 273 feet, was severely damaged. Miner was cited in the accident. Assisting at the scene were Jefferson County EMS and Knox Township Fire Department.
Two injured
Two people were transported by ambulance to Altoona Hospital at 8:04 p.m. April 4 following a one-vehicle accident in the village of Meade Chapel. PSP Punxsy said Jeffrey W. Fike, 34, of Knoxdale, was traveling south on Knoxdale Road on a 2010 Polaris RZR 800. Police said he failed to negotiate a left-hand turn and struck a sign. Fike was ejected onto the middle of the road and his passenger, 32-year-old Myranda J. Fike, also of Knoxdale, was ejected into the bushes. The Polaris traveled another 80 yards before it hit some bushes and stopped with a disabled drivetrain. Police said Fike was traveling too fast for conditions and neither person was wearing a seatbelt or helmet. Both sustained suspected serious injuries. Knox Township and Pine Creek fire departments assisted at the scene.
Social media hacked
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report from a 20-year-old woman from Brookville. She told police that at 11:39 a.m. March 30 her social media account had been hacked and someone gained knowledge that allowed them to contact and harass the woman.
Drugs found at jail
State police in Punxsutawney were called to the Jefferson County Jail at 10:40 a.m. April 2. Guards at the jail found methamphetamine on Cory Crawford, 32, of Sykesville, during a routine strip search. Charges are pending in district court.
DUI arrests
- State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 30-year-old man from Mahaffey following a traffic stop at 8:03 p.m. April 4 in Mahaffey. Police said the man was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
- Two men were involved in a drug arrest made by PSP Punxsutawney at 10:24 p.m. March 30 in Punxsutawney. Police said Stevonta Lofton, 31, of Rossiter, had been contacted in reference to a stolen vehicle investigation. Police found that Lofton has just sold a controlled substance to Scott Milligan, 56, of Punxsutawney, and was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Milligan was found to be DUI of a controlled substance and in possession of a controlled substance. Lofton was placed in the Jefferson County Jail for vehicle theft, possession with intent to deliver a control substance and related charges.
- During a domestic dispute in Knox Township at 9:38 p.m. April 3, one of the women involved drove to the location while PSP was on scene. After talking to her, police arrested the 47-year-old woman from Brookville on suspicion of DUI.
Mailbox damaged
Sometime between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. April 3, someone damaged a mailbox on Sunderland Lane in Bell Township with a blunt object/vehicle. Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Punxsutawney at 938-0510.
Credit card theft
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of credit card theft. Melissa Teats, 38, of Stump Creek, told police that sometime between midnight March 13 and 11:59 p.m. March 15, someone made deposits and withdrawals from her prepaid American Express Bluebird card without her knowledge or permission. She said $1,755 was stolen from her account.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Theft by deception
State police in Marienville are investigating an incident of theft by deception. Police said someone used an account number of Joseph Sherman, 82, of Tionesta, to make nine transactions, taking $2,055.93 from Sherman’s account.
ATV crash
Three teenagers were involved in an ATV crash investigated by PSP Marienville at 6 p.m. April 1 in Kingsley Township, Forest County. Police said Makenna Galati, 18, of Pittsburgh, was operating a 2019 Polaris side by side UTV when she lost control on loose gravel and left the roadway. The ATV hit a bank and rolled over. Galati was taken by Tionesta Ambulance to UPMC Northwest for treatment of moderate injuries. The younger girls, ages 14 and 12, also from Pittsburgh, were not injured. All three were wearing seatbelts and helmets. Galati will be charged with summary traffic violations.
Scattering rubbish
State police in Marienville are investigating a report of someone dumping 15 bags of garbage on the property of 52-year-old man from Lucinda. The incident happened sometime between March 1 and March 22. Police said the suspects are known and charges are likely to be filed in district court.
Officer assaulted
State police in Marienville are investigating an assault at SCI Forest. At 8:13 p.m. March 1, police said an inmate scratched the arm of a 30-year-old male officer from Kane, while the corrections officer was attempting to deploy OC spray at the inmate.
Debit card theft
State police in Marienville are investigating a fraud/scam in Sigel. On March 30 at 7:30 p.m. an 83-year-old woman was contacted by someone who identified himself as a Dish TV representative. He told the woman there were issues with her Dish TV software and asked her to confirm her debit card number. Police said $200 was then stolen from her checking account.
Theft of services
PSP Marienville received a report of theft of services at Tionesta Park at 7:30 p. m. March 30. Police said a known man had deposited a trash bag into a dumpster. The victim has requested that no charges be filed.
Domestic assault
Two people were arrested by state police in Marienville following a domestic dispute at 3:10 p.m. April 2 in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police said a 50-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, both from Marienville, were arguing and the argument became physical. Both were treated at the scene by EMS and charged with simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed in district court.
Alleged harassment
No criminal charges were filed in a harassment incident investigated by PSP Marienville on April 1 in Harmony Township, Forest County. Police said Waylon Henderson, 25, of Tidioute, was allegedly punched and kicked by someone while seated in his vehicle. Police said Henderson refused to cooperate in the investigation and no charges were filed.
CLARION PSP
DUI crash
State police in Clarion said Gary Humble, 42, of Fairmount City, was arrested following a DUI crash at 3:15 p.m. March 18 on Route 861 in Madison Township, Clarion County. Police said Humble was driving a 2006 GMC Envoy and sustained minor injuries in the single-vehicle crash. Police are investigating the crash.
Troopers assaulted
On March 30 at 8:46 a.m. PSP Clarion was called to the Clarion Hospital emergency room for the report of an out-of-control patient. Police said when they arrived at the hospital Thomas Cerny II, 46, of Foxburg, became combative and assaulted the responding troopers. Cerny was restrained and arrested. Charges were filed in district court and Cerny was incarcerated at the Clarion County Jail after failing to post bail. Police are continuing their investigation.
Car overturns
State police in Clarion said Zachary M. King, 30, of Sarver, was not injured in a one-vehicle accident at 6:49 a.m. March 30 on Route 66 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said King was driving a 2006 Toyota Solara when he drove off the roadway while negotiating a left curve. He over-corrected, drove back onto the road and then off again, hitting a ditch and overturning. Assisting at the scene were Limestone Fire Department and Clarion Ambulance.
DUI arrest
State police in Clarion arrested Dana Bortz, 54, of DuBois at 10:51 a.m. March 11 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Bortz was traveling west on Interstate 80 in a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier when he was stopped for a traffic violation and was taken into custody for DUI.
Three-vehicle crash
No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash investigated by PSP Clarion at 5:35 p.m. April 2 in Elk Township, Clarion County. Police said all three vehicles were traveling east on Route 322. Jebediah Robinson, 32, of Titusville, had stopped his 2018 Isuzu NPR because the vehicle in front of him was stopping to make a left turn. John L. Burke, 47, of Corsica, had slowed down and his 2014 Ford Flex was almost stopped. Donovan L. Ganss, 20, of Strattanville, failed to stop and his 2000 Toyota Camry hit the Flex, sending it into the rear of the Isuzu. Assisting at the scene were Shippenville VFD and Shippenville Elk EMS. Ganss was charged with careless driving.
Shoplifting
State police in Clarion said Amanda Taylor, 26, of Clarion, has been charged with retail theft in district court. Police said at 3:35 p.m. April 3 Taylor was observed under ranging multiple consumable goods at Walmart in Clarion.
License plate stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a license plate. Police said a 31-year-old man reported a license plate was stolen off his boat trailer at the Millcreek boat launch. The license was stolen sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. April 4.
Door damaged
State police in Clarion are investigating a criminal mischief that occurred on Ritts Station road in Beaver Township, Clarion County. At approximately 2:45 p.m. April 4 someone removed a door hinge from a shed door, using a hammer and crowbar, before fleeing in an unknown direction. The suspects are believed to be three men, approximately 30 years old, traveling in a blue van. The shed is owned by a man and woman, ages 83 and 82, both of Knox. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 226,1710.
Rubbish scattered
State police in Clarion said charges are pending against William Yates, 42, of Rimersburg. Police received a report of someone scattering rubbish along Elder Road in Toby Township, Clarion County, between 3 and 8:59 p.m. March 30. Identifying information was found within the trash and Yates was located and arrested.
Driver hits windshield
A 17-year-old boy from Knox was taken by ambulance to Clarion County following a one-vehicle accident at 12:25 p.m. March 28 in Elk Township, Clarion County. State police in Clarion said the boy was traveling west on Route 322 when he failed to stay in his lane and left the north side of the road. His 2009 Cadillac CTS hit a tree before stopping. He was not wearing his seat belt and struck the windshield. The boy was cited for driving too fast.
Child abuse reported
State police in Clarion are investigating a report of suspected child abuse in Sligo, reported at 10 p.m. March 20.
Car hits horse
State police in Clarion said Andy W. Slater, 36, of Venus, was not injured in a one-vehicle accident at 5:54 a.m. April 3 in Elk Township, Clarion County. PSP said Slater was traveling south on Soap Fat Road when his 2004 Dodge Neon hit a horse that was standing in the middle of the road.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI arrests
- State police in DuBois arrested a 52-year-old woman from Reynoldsville at 2:59 a.m. February 15 on the Bee Line Highway in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. Police said the woman was stopped for numerous traffic violations and was found to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
- Charges of driving under the influence were filed in district court against Devon Yusnukis, 24, of Luthersburg. State police in DuBois said Yusnukis was stopped at 2:20 a.m. March 1 for an equipment violation and determined to be driving under the influence.
- At 3:17 p.m. April 1 a 50-year-old man from Punxsutawney was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for a legal blood draw. PSP DuBois said the man was under suspicion of DUI while driving on Helvetia Road in Brady Township, Clearfield County. Police are continuing their investigation.
- At 12:11 a.m. March 15, a 55-year-old man from Clearfield was stopped on Block Rockton Mountain Highway for a traffic violation. He was found to be DUI and charges are pending a chemical blood test.
Driver injured
State police in DuBois said Hank C. Petrillo, 32, of Luthersburg, was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by ambulance following a one-car accident at 12:48 a.m. April 6 in Union Township, Clearfield County. Police said Petrillo was traveling west on Home Camp Road. While rounding a left curve, he hit a tree with the passenger side of his 2016 Honda Civic, which went back onto the road and overturned. Assisting at the scene was Brady Township Fire Department. Petrillo was wearing his seatbelt and the air bag deployed. The car was towed from the scene. Petrillo was cited in the accident.
Window smashed
State police in DuBois are investigating an act of criminal mischief in Winslow Township. At 12:30 p.m. April 5, state police said Samuel VanHorn, 31, of Rossiter, allegedly struck the front window of the home owned by Robert Krajewski, 59, of Reynoldsville. Damage to the broken window was set at $450.
Custody violation
State police in DuBois are investigating an alleged child custody violation. Police said at 4:30 p.m. March 22, Michael Rizzo, 24, of Sigel, reported that his son’s mother was failing to obey the child custody order from the Jefferson County courts.
Firearms violation
State police in DuBois said charges are pending against a person who was in possession of a loaded gun at 10 p.m. March 20 in Washington Township. Police said the suspect is a person not permitted to possess a firearm.
Tax return stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating an identity theft in Washingtown Township. At 11:38 a.m. April 2 a 41-year-old woman from Brockway told police that someone had defrauded her of $9,058 on her tax return.