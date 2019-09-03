BROOKVILLE PD
Stealing from mother
Brookville police have arrested a 48-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman who have been stealing from their mother. According to police the pair has taken more than $29,000 from their mother over the past two years. Their mother suffers from dementia/Alzheimer’s and they were acting as her power of attorney and/or caretakers.
Motorcycle wrecked
A 48-year-old man was arrested by Brookville police after wrecking a 2005 Hyundai CP on July 25. The bike had been driven without the owner’s permission. The owner had left the bike for the man to work on, and he drove it to Brookville, where he wrecked at 4:48 a.m.
Bad checks reported
Brookville police have filed charges of bad checks in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak against someone who paid Sarvey Insurance with a check that was returned for insufficient funds. The business manager attempted to contact the person numerous times, with no success.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
Harassment
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating an incident involving two drivers. At 1:50 p.m. August 18 the two drivers, traveling south on Route 119, claimed the other had driving violations. The incident continued into the Walmart parking lot, where an argument started. Due to the noise of the argument, a third person became involved.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Fight reported at Abraxas
State police in Marienville were called to Abraxas Road in Howe Township, Forest County, at 1:30 p.m. September 1 to investigate a physical altercation between a staff member and a client.
Marijuana plants found
At 1:41 p.m. August 30 state police in Marienville were called to 43rd Street in Hickory Township, Forest County, to assist a postal inspector. A strong odor of green marijuana could be smelled emanating from inside the residence. The owner gave his consent to search the building. Inside police found a small grow operation along with multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia. Police are continuing this investigation.
Camp burglary
State police in Marienville are investigating a burglary at a camp in Kingsley Township, Forest County. Sometime between noon on July 28 and 7 p.m. August 29 someone forcibly entered the camp, owned by a 58-year-old man from West Mifflin. Stolen were assorted U. S. currency, a pellet gun, a bottle of American honey and a coyote pelt. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Tpr. Jacob Snyder at PSP Marienville, 927-5253.
CLARION PSP
Fraudulent documents
State police in Clarion arrested Burt Pisor, 57, of Emlenton, at 2:18 p.m. August 30. Police observed multiple traffic violations as Pisor was driving on Route 338 in Beaver Township, Clarion, County. He was taken into custody for fraudulent documents and driving on a DUI suspended license.
Arrested on warrant
State police in Clarion arrested Paul Fotheringham, 38, of Clarion at 5:41 p.m. September 1. Fotheringham was driving on Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, and was taken into custody during a traffic stop after police found outstanding warrants in Armstrong County. He was placed in the Armstrong County Jail.
Terroristic threats
State police in Clarion are investigating an incident that happened at 6:20 p.m. August 26 on Route 322 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said a man pointed a rifle at another man and told him to get off his property or he would shoot him.
Deer jumps in front of car
No injuries were reported when a deer jumped in front of a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze. Sumit Kumar, 33, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, was traveling on I-80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County, at 6:24 a.m. August 31 when the deer ran out in front of him, hitting the front end of the car. Neither Kumar or his passenger, Jayanti Roy, 32, of Waukesha, were injured; both were wearing seat belts.
Simple assault
State police in Clarion are investigating a report from Clarion County CYS of a seven-year-old boy from New Bethlehem being dunked in cold water by his father as punishment for wetting the bed. The boy has been placed in foster care.
Motorcycle catches fire
The driver of a 1996 Honda Shadow was taken to UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service following a truck-motorcycle accident at 2:53 p.m. August 30 in Foxburg. Police said the driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was making a left hand turn from the westbound lane of Route 68 when it hit the motorcycle, which was traveling east. Police said the motorcycle and its operator caught on fire and traveled off the road. He is listed in critical condition.
DUI checkpoint
Pennsylvania State Police, Troop C – Clarion, conducted a DUI checkpoint in Clarion County on August 31. Fifty vehicles were contacted. One DUI arrest was made, eight traffic citations were issued and 17 warnings were issued.
Drivers injured
Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 1:12 p.m. September 2 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. State police in Clarion said Anna C. Lowrey, 23, of Emlenton, was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Tippiecanoe Road and Route 338. Charles P. Yenick, 59, of Renfrew, was traveling south on Route 338, approaching the intersection. Lowrey started to make a left turn and was struck by Yenick. Both vehicles went off the road and into a ditch.
Lowrey and her passenger, Caroline R. Lowrey, 20, of Emlenton, received minor injuries but were not treated. Yenick, was taken to Clarion Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. Cynthia L. Yenick, 59, a passenger in his car, was not injured. Lowrey’s 2014 Subaru Impreza and Yenick’s 2013 Chevrolet Silverado both sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. Lowrey received a warning from police. Assisting at the scene were Clarion EMS and Knox Volunteer Fire Department.
Endangering a child
State police in Clarion are investigating a report of child endangerment. Police said the father and stepmother of an 8-year-old girl from Sligo are accused of failing to provide the child with prescribed medication.
Statutory rape reported
Following a report from Clarion CYS, state police in Clarion are investigating a report that an 11-year-old girl from Summerville was sexually abused by a male juvenile.
Reckless endangerment
State police are investigating an incident reported by Clarion County Children and Youth on August 15. According to police, the report alleges that a Fairmount City man is continuously applying diapers to his 3-year-old daughter, causing a severe allergic reaction.
Threatening messages
State police in Clarion investigated a report of communication harassment at 10:26 p.m. August 28 in Fairmount City. Police said John Coffman, 46, of Springdale, sent multiple threatening text messages to James Moody, 56, of Fairmount City, throughout the day.
DUI arrest
State police in Clarion said Kasey A. Haines, 29, of Sligo, was arrested following a two-vehicle accident on Bug Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County. at 7:30 p.m August 24 Haines was traveling north on Bug Road on a 2015 Polaris RZR 900 and Jeffrey S. Dubia, 69, of New Bethlehem, was traveling south in a 2015 Jeep Wrangler. Haines veered left and crashed into Dubia head on. The Polaris rolled over onto its side before stopping. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Haines and his passenger, Garrett A. Singer, 28, of Pleasant Gap, were taken to Clarion Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Dubia and his passenger, Keli C. Dubia, 53, of New Bethlehem, received minor injuries but were not treated. Police said it was determined at the scene that Haines was DUI and he was arrested.
DUBOIS PSP
Minibike stolen
State police in DuBois said someone stole a wrecked 2016 Kymco Pipe minibike from a residence on the Reynoldsville/Falls Creek Road at 4:20 p.m. August 18. The minibike is black with white accents and has damage to the rear suspension and rear wheel. The PA registration is 8EB35. The bike is owned by Rebecca Marshall, 25, of DuBois.
One injury reported
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident which occurred at 2 p.m. September 2 on Interstate 80 in Union Township. State police in DuBois said Marisa A. Rodriguez, 26, of Elmont, New York, was traveling east. Police said as she merged into the right lane she lost control of her 2013 Honda Civic because she was driving too fast. Her car side stepped across the right lane into the guide rail, then slid back into right lane and was struck by a 2016 Volvo D13. Rodriguez received minor injuries but refused transport. Douglas W. Brandenburg, 65, of Evans, Colorado, was driving the truck and was not injured. Rodriguez was cited for driving too fast. Assisting at the scene was Corsica Volunteer Fire Department.
Four injured in wreck
Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident investigated by PSP DuBois at 1:35 p.m. August 18. Police said a 16-year-old girl, driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala, had stopped at the stop sign on Westville Road in Snyder Township. She proceeded to turn onto Route 219 without clearance. Laurie O. Rocafort Ojeda, 33, of Allentown, attempted to avoid the collision, but hit the driver’s side panel of the Impala with her 2009 Freightliner Columbai and rolled over before stopping. The 16-year-old driver was taken to UPMC Altoona by Stat Medevac for treatment of suspected serious injuries. Her female passengers, ages 17 and 6, were taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment of minor injuries. Rocafort Ojeda was also taken to Penn Highlands DuBois with minor injuries. The girl was cited in the incident. Assisting at the scene were DuBois EMS Ambulance Service and Brockway Area Ambulance Service.
Truck hits bridge
State police in DuBois said Saleh A. Albawared, 35, of Hilliard, Ohio, was not injured when his truck hit a bride on I-80 in Sandy Township. Police said Albawared was traveling in a construction zone at 12:31 a.m. August 30 when his 2012 Freightliner MK2 struck the end of a concrete barrier and stopped on a bridge, causing a complete lane blockage. The truck was disabled and Albawared was cited in the accident.
Theft of tools
State police in DuBois are investigating the theft of tools belonging to a 48-year-old man from Penfield. Someone stole the tools from his garage.
Pistol taken from car
State police are investigating a theft which occurred August 23 or August 24 at State Park Road in Huston Township, Clearfield County. Police said someone took a FN USA 9 mm black angry pistol from a 2001 Honda Civic. The gun is owned by a 22-year-old man from Penfield. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 371-4652.
PLCB
Liquor Law violations
The following violation have been reported by the District Enforcement Office (DEO#7), Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
- Joseph T. Black Post No. 249 CanteenHome Assoc. Inc. VFW of the U. S. in Butler was cited on August 28 for failure to submit annual reports to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.
- Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 540 in Reynoldsville was cited on August 28 for failure to maintain records in conformity with the Liquor Code and Title 40 of the Pennsylvania Code.
Penalties could range from a $50 to $5,000 fine and suspension or revocation of their liquor license.