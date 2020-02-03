BROOKVILLE PD
DUI drugs
An 18-year-old man from Brookville has been charged with DUI controlled substances along with numerous drug possession and paraphernalia charges. Brookville police said the man was stopped at 11:58 p.m. December 20, 2019, on West Main Street for an equipment violation. While speaking with the man, police detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver was found to be in possession of a pipe used to smoke marijuana. When police searched his vehicle they found nearly 30 items used to produce, process, pack, store, contain, ingest, inhale or otherwise introduce controlled substances into the human body. Believed to be under the influence of marijuana, a blood test confirmed the presence of marijuana.
Public drunkenness
At 4:27 p.m. January 24 Brookville police received a call describing a possibly intoxicated man in the area of Sixth Street. Police found the man, who was highly intoxicated and released him into the custody of a friend. Charges of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct were filed through the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
Sobriety checkpoint
State police held a DUI check point in Jefferson County on February 1 and 2. During the detail police made two DUI arrests and one summary disorderly conduct arrest. Police issued 23 summary traffic citations and 42 written warnings during the checkpoint.
CLARION PSP
Resisting arrest
Toby Weckerly, 24, of Rimersburg, was arrested by state police following an incident at 10:32 p.m. January 31 in Toby Township, Clarion County. Police said Weckerly was highly intoxicated and caused damage to multiple walls and doors at the residence he rents. He then started arguing with a 25-year-old woman from Rimersburg, and the argument turned into a fight, with Weckerly allegedly hitting the woman in the face with a closed fist. While being taken into custody he actively resisted. Weckerly was arraigned in district court and placed in the Clarion County Jail on $35,000 cash bond.
Theft at Walmart
State police in Clarion are looking for a man operating a silver or gray Dodge Ram crew cab with a sunroof and 20-inch wheels. Police said at 7:05 p.m. January 29 the man stole $80 from a 22-year-old woman from Clarion who was in front of him at the Walmart self-checkout.
DUBOIS PSP
Car crashes in cemetery
State police in DuBois are looking for the driver of a vehicle, believed to be a metallic blue Chevrolet Cobalt with damage on the right side. Police said sometime between 12 p.m. January 26 and 8 p.m. January 27 some was traveling east in the Reynoldsville Cemetery, traveled off the south side of the road and struck multiple headstones. The driver fled the scene traveling south on Route 310. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 371-4652.
Hit and run
No injuries were reported in a hit-and-run accident investigated by state police in DuBois. Police said David R. Nagele, 19, of Reynoldsville, had stopped at a stop sign on Arch Street Extension in Washington Township at 8:51 a.m. January 27 when someone who was following too close struck the rear of his 2016 Ford Fusion, causing minimal damage. The unknown driver turned left and fled the scene, traveling east. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 371-4652.
Identity theft
State police in DuBois said a 55-year-old woman from Falls Creek reported that someone had used her information to open several credit card and loan accounts. The report was made to police at 10 a.m. January 27.
Harassment
State police in DuBois have charged Gina Smith, 47, of Punxsutawney, with harassment and criminal mischief following an incident on Smithtown Road in Washington Township. Police said at 7:30 p.m. January 21, Smith and Brian Park, 51, of Reynoldsville, were arguing. During the argument Smith grabbed Park’s arm and pushed him, and threw household items on the floor.
Serious injuries
Two people sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 6:28 p.m. January 31 on Interstate 80 in Washington Township. Police said Cassandra I. Smith, 25, of Clarion, was traveling west on I-80 when she passed a 2010 International Harvester Prostar driven by Hunter K. Hill, 25, of Willooughby, Ohio. After passing the truck, she traveled a short distance then applied her bakes, abruptly swerving in an apparent attempt to enter the right lane. The right side of Smith’s 2011 Ford Taurus X hit the left front wheel of the truck. After impact the Taurus went off the road, traveled through the median 200 feet and overturned over a small tree before hitting the embankment. Smith and her passenger, Sarah L. Lowers, 28, of Clarion, had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were taken by EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois, then taken to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police believe neither of the women was wearing a seat belt. Hill and his passenger, Richard C. Johnson, 38, of Cleveland, Ohio, were not injured. Assisting at the scene were Dusan AmServe, Clarion EMS, Pine Creek VFD and Falls Creek VFD. Police are continuing their investigation.
Car hits tree
State police in DuBois said Nicole J. Wilson, 32, of Mahaffey, was not injured in a one-vehicle accident at 8:31 a.m. January 26. Wilson was traveling west on I-80 in Pine Township, Clearfield County, when her 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt slid on the slippery road, went into the median and hit a tree, causing damage to the rear of the car, which was towed from the scene.
No injuries
State police in DuBois said Terrance L. Sloan, 44, of Latrobe, was not injured in a one-vehicle accident in Snyder Township. Police said at 9:40 p.m. January 30, Sloan was traveling north on Route 219. He failed to negotiate a bend in the roadway, went off the road, struck the guide wire on a utility pole, traveled through the grass, hit an embankment and continued to travel through the grass until finally stopping. His 2011 Chevrolet Cruze was towed from the scene. Sloan was cited for careless driving.
DUI arrest
State police in DuBois stopped John Fenton, 37, of Curwensville, at 2:22 a.m. December 28, 2019, on Block Coal Hill Road in Brady Township, Clearfield County, for traffic violations. Police determined Fenton to be under the influence of alcohol. A search of his car yielded drug paraphernalia. Fenton was arrested and charges will be filed.