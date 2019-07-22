Was Gov. Tom Wolf wrong in vetoing a bill that would have eliminated straight-party voting?
Nope.
Wolf was not wrong because Wolf was not right, either.
It should be a matter of personal preference for voters in Pennsylvania to vote for all Democrats, or all Republicans. Voting for all Libertarians or all Constitution Party candidates is usually impossible, because those parties often cannot fill a full slate of general election candidates, especially in local races at or below the county level of government.
But let’s be honest. Gov. Wolf, a Democrat, and the Republicans who control both chambers of the Pennsylvania Legislature, aren’t interested in local races. In Pennsylvania these days, Democrats benefit more than Republicans do by being able to vote straight-party tickets in statewide or large-district elections, especially for state Senate or House of Representative seats.
So Wolf played politics, just as the Republicans played politics when they passed this bill and sent it to the governor.
What should voters make of this?
Nothing. Nothing at all.
It is hoo-hah, hogwash, petty political partisanship by political hacks.
If the vetoed bill had become law, Democrats could still have voted for all Democrats. Republicans could have done so, too. It would just have meant finger-touching a few more ballot-box targets on computerized voting machine screens or, if paper ballots come back into use, blackening squares or ovals.
That is not difficult.
However, given the Troglodyte lack of intellectual capacity of some voters, and the probability that more than a few are drunk or drugged up, it is understandable why party hacks would want to preserve straight-party voting while other party hacks would want to remove it.
None of this hoo-hah resolves the pension “bubble” that still holds Pennsylvania in thrall for some $60 billion owed, money that Pennsylvania does not have.
But let’s not fix that.
Let’s not properly fund state police.
Let’s not stop buying votes by handing tax money to politically connected businesses for “workforce development.”
Let’s just play political hack games.
That is so much fun for our elected officials.
After all, being a governor or a legislator is a lot of work, so playing political hack games is a welcome recreational exercise in mindless “Whee!”
— Denny Bonavita