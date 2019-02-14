The Clearfield County Election Office is in need of poll workers in the Sabula precinct of Sandy Township.
Poll workers must be able to work twice a year on election days as well as attend trainings before each election. Those interested in serving may contact Dawn Graham, Director of Elections at (814)765-2642, ext. 5053 or stop in the office at 212 E. Locust St., Clearfield during the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
