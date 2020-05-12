Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES EXPECTED. * WHERE...THE NORTHERN AND CENTRAL MOUNTAINS OF PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS CAN KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE COLDEST READINGS IN THE 20S WILL BE IN THE NORTHERN MOUNTAINS AND OUTLYING AREAS. THE CITIES IN THE CENTRAL MOUNTAINS AND MIDDLE SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY MAY ONLY GET DOWN TO 32 DEGREES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE PROTECTIVE MEASURES AS FREEZING TEMPERATURES COULD DAMAGE OR KILL TENDER PLANTS AND VEGETATION. POTTED PLANTS SHOULD BE BROUGHT INSIDE. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THE LATEST FORECAST INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE AND TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR ON THE WEB AT WEATHER.GOV/CTP. &&