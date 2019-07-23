CLARION – Ty Poster, the manager of the New Bethlehem branch of Northwest Savings Bank, has also been named manager of the Northwest office located at 730 Main Street in Clarion.
Poster will also oversee the Rimersburg office of Northwest.
As manager, Poster will be responsible for direct supervision of all office personnel and ensuring they consistently provide the best customer experience possible. He will also educate customers about Northwest’s savings and lending products and grow and develop customer relationships.
Poster received his bachelor’s degreee in marketing from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2002. In 2006, he graduated from the PBA School of Banking and later went on to graduate from the PBA Advanced School of Banking in 2012.
Poster began his career with Northwest in 2003 as a management trainee. In 2004 he became a personal banker, until he was promoted to assistant manager in 2006 and later promoted to manager in 2007 in New Bethlehem.
The son of Joseph and Crystal Poster of Carlisle, Poster lives in Templeton with his wife, Angela, and their two children, Miles and Sawyer.
Northwest Bank operates 172 full-service offices and 10 free-standing drive through locations.