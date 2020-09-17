PUNXSUTAWNEY – A small group of crafts enthusiasts met at the former Mapleview Elementary School near Punxsutawney on Wednesday evening to glaze Halloween-theme pottery. Weekly classes are offered by K&M Pottery Studio in the old art room by Kelcie Snyder and Missy Humble.
Snyder said, “We offer a two-part class for our students. One week we make the items and the next we apply glaze before firing the pieces.”
Participants said that they look forward to the class because it gets them out of their houses and into a social activity with visible results.
Dora resident Haley Kennedy sat brushing glaze on a small pumpkin as her daughter, Adalyn, and son, Cole, looked on.
“It is a little break from being at home in the evenings,” she said. “We look forward to coming here.”
Snyder said that she and Humble started the evening public classes in September 2019. Like most similar events, the classes went on hiatus after the state shuttered all unnecessary businesses and activities in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we reopened earlier in the summer, all our students were overjoyed to get back to one of their favorite activities,” Snyder said. “Our classes vary in size, but tonight’s turnout of about 10 people is average.”
It is a manageable size for one person to teach. Snyder’s partner, Humble, was away on other business on Wednesday.
Snyder and Humble had their own studios before joining forces in the fall of 2019. The two potters offer hand-built pottery that, after drying, makes a good medium for creative glazing. Along with holiday-theme home décor, students can also add personal touches to basic projects if they want to create one-of-a-kind gifts.
“We hold both public and private events,” Snyder said. “The private ones are by reservation only. Anyone can attend the public workshops.”
Reservations can be made through the K&M Facebook page or by calling 814-952-6825.
While Wednesday night’s class was made up of Dora, Oliveburg and Brookville residents, the weekly gatherings are open to anyone within driving distance.
The former Mapleview Elementary School, located along Route 536 (Punxsutawney Road) in Olive Township, was shuttered a few years ago. Purchased by a local entrepreneur, the building was originally planned as a maker space for area craftspeople. The old school now houses a gardening and landscaping center in the front of the building, with individual maker spaces scattered among former classrooms.