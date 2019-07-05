Could you survive a month in poverty? Join the Elk County Community Foundation, the Community Education Center, Leadership Elk & Cameron and the Northern Tier Community Action Corporation on Aug. 13 to find out what it takes to live on a limited budget.
The United Way of Pennsylvania, just published a study known as ALICE, which is a statewide data project of poverty by county in PA. ALICE stands for “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.” The ALICE report tells the story of our community members who are going to work but are still struggling to survive. Between 24% and 36% of households in our area fall within this range of what is sometimes called the “working poor”. In addition the report indicates that between 10% and 15% households in our area fall below the federal poverty level.
The Poverty Simulation provides participants the opportunity to assume the role of a low-income family member living on a limited budget, going through their days; the experience is broken up into four 15-minute sessions, each representing a week for the family to maintain their home and complete their regular functions. The simulation focuses on the competing priorities, obstacles, and unexpected challenges that characterize living in poverty.
Nonprofit staff, volunteers and board members are encouraged to participate; educators, elected officials, and employers are also among the targeted audiences. Having a more nuanced and empathetic understanding of these dynamics is important to strengthen families and communities. The simulation is a national program that is designed to sensitize those who frequently deal with low-income families, as well as to create a broader awareness of the realities of poverty among policymakers, community leaders, and others.
The simulation is being sponsored by the Elk County Community Foundation, the Community Education Center, the Leadership Elk & Cameron program, and the Northern Tier Community Action Corporation. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Johnsonburg Fire Hall. Registration is required by July 12. Please call the Foundation to register or for more information, 814-834-2125. Or visit www.elkcountyfoundation.org.