“I don’t feel like praising God. I’m tired of coronavirus and masks and quarantine. I hate hearing about record numbers of corona cases and deaths. I just want the stores and restaurants to open, the kids to go back to school, and things to get back to normal,” Cindy moaned. “I’m ready for it to be over. I just don’t see how I could be praising God right now.”
“Are you saying God only deserves praise when He gives us what we want?” Jaylyn asked.
“Well, not really,” Cindy admitted, “but praising God is hard when I’m unhappy. It’s got to be a lot easier to praise God when things are going right.”
We might agree that praising God is easier when things are going well, when we are content, when we feel truly happy and thankful, but it may do us good to praise Him when things are going wrong. Praising God helps us enter into His presence and find His peace.
The word praise is found 278 times in the New King James Version of the Bible. Over half of those usages are in the Psalms, many of which were written by King David. His life was not all sunshine and roses, and not all his praise psalms were written because things were going well.
When David was just a young shepherd, God sent Samuel to anoint him as the next king of Israel. Although Saul originally called on David to play the harp for him when he was troubled, he soon made him his armorbearer. (See 1 Samuel 16.) Later, Saul put David in charge of the men of war. Life looked wonderful for David, but it did not last. David did his job too well. After he led the army in a successful fight with the Philistines, he was met by a jubilant throng of women from the cities of Israel who sang, “Saul has slain his thousands, and David his ten thousands.” (See 1 Samuel 18:7.)
Saul was angry. He began to fear that David would take the kingdom from him. Instead of appreciating David and being soothed by his music, he started watching for any sign that David might be more enemy than friend. (See 1 Samuel 18:8-9.) He also schemed to get rid of him by sending him out against the Philistines on a special mission to kill 200 of them to provide a dowry for David to marry Saul’s daughter Michal.
David had no trouble with that assignment and returned safely. “Thus, Saul saw and knew that the Lord was with David, and that Michal, Saul’s daughter, loved him; and Saul was still more afraid of David. So Saul became David’s enemy continually,” (1 Samuel 18:28-29 NKJV).
David’s wonderful life turned into a continual round of peril and jeopardy as Saul tried to kill him. When he fled to Gath hoping to find safety, he realized it was not a safe place. He pretended insanity to escape. (See 1 Samuel 21:10-15.) David, who had been anointed king of Israel, experienced months of danger and constant moving while he waited for God’s will to be worked out.
In Psalm 57, David sang both the danger and his praise for God: “My soul is among lions; I lie among the sons of men who are set on fire, whose teeth are spears and arrows, and their tongue a sharp sword,” (Psalm 57:4 NKJV). “I will praise You, O Lord, among the peoples; I will sing to You among the nations,” (Psalm 57:9 NKJV).
Let us also sing praises to God even when we feel like we are facing lions and enemies (or viruses and loss of income).
Praise the Lord
of All Creation
Praise the Lord of all creation. Praise the Lord.
Praise the Lord for all He’s given —
Praise Him for all earth and heaven.
Praise the Lord of all creation; give Him praise.
Praise the Lord of every nation. Praise the Lord.
Every color, every race.
Everyone lives by His grace.
Praise the Lord of every nation; shout His praise.
Praise the Lord of our salvation. Praise the Lord.
His love proven on the cross
Takes away our sin and loss.
Praise the Lord of our salvation; sing His praise.
Praise the Lord of new beginnings. Praise the Lord.
His great love makes all things new,
Gives a clean new heart to you.
Praise the Lord of new beginnings; chant His praise
Praise the Lord for His assistance. Praise the Lord.
His love guards us through the night.
He will guide us with His light.
Praise the Lord for His protection; always praise.
Let all earth — let every nation
Praise the Lord of all creation.
Praise the Lord. Praise the Lord. Praise the Lord!
Bible Verses
1 Samuel 18:6-9 (NKJV) — Now it had happened as they were coming home, when David was returning from the slaughter of the Philistine, that the women had come out of all the cities of Israel, singing and dancing, to meet King Saul, with tambourines, with joy, and with musical instruments. So the women sang as they danced, and said:
“Saul has slain his thousands,
And David his ten thousands.”
Then Saul was very angry, and the saying displeased him; and he said, “They have ascribed to David ten thousands, and to me they have ascribed only thousands. Now what more can he have but the kingdom?” So Saul eyed David from that day forward.
1 Samuel 21:10-15 (NKJV) — Then David arose and fled that day from before Saul and went to Achish the king of Gath. And the servants of Achish said to him, “Is this not David the king of the land? Did they not sing of him to one another in dances, saying:
‘Saul has slain his thousands,
And David his ten thousands’?”
Now David took these words to heart, and was very much afraid of Achish the king of Gath. So he changed his behavior before them, pretended madness in their hands, scratched on the doors of the gate, and let his saliva fall down on his beard. Then Achish said to his servants, “Look, you see the man is insane. Why have you brought him to me? Have I need of madmen, that you have brought this fellow to play the madman in my presence? Shall this fellow come into my house?”