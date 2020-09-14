SLIGO – The Rimersburg-Sligo Community prayer group is planning a prayer gathering for Saturday, Sept. 26, at noon by the three wooden crosses in the Sligo Cemetery.
This prayer gathering is being held in conjunction with the Prayer March 2020 scheduled to be held in Washington, D.C.
The mission of these prayer gatherings is to join in fervent prayer for our country.
There are no planned speakers or music. This is simply an opportunity to join with other believers in prayer.
Bring a blanket to sit on the hillside, a chair to sit along the road or remain in your car.
All are welcome to attend.
For more information, contact the Rimersburg Methodist Church at (814) 473-6105 between 9 a.m. and noon.