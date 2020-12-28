NEW BETHLEHEM – Holy Hour For Life will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem on Saturday, Jan. 2, at 9 a.m.
All are welcome to come and pray for the unborn and an end to abortion.
