“Mom, I always thought God was in Heaven up above us, but now I’m wondering if He is on the floor or down under the ground somewhere. Where is He?” Melanie asked.
“Well dear,” her mother answered, “God is everywhere. He’s up in Heaven and here on earth. He’s right here with us; He’s with us wherever we go; and He’s with everyone who wants Him to be there. What makes you wonder if He’s below us?”
“In church, Pastor Jones said, ‘Let’s look to the Lord in prayer,’ and everyone looked down. I thought maybe they were looking at Him down there.”
“Oh, Melanie,” her mother laughed, “‘That is what we call a figure of speech. We’re not really looking at God; we’re just talking to Him. The people were bowing their heads to pray, not really looking down.”
“Do we have to bow our heads when we pray?” Melanie asked. “Jimmy says we should lift our hands toward Heaven and look up, but Jaymie says we should kneel and fold our hands in front of us and close our eyes. Sally says she prays after she gets in bed, and I know Grandma prays sitting in her rocking chair. Some of my friends’ parents go into a church and light a candle when they pray. What’s right?”
“Anywhere you are, any position you are in is right. You don’t have to be in any one accepted place to pray. I once heard a man claim the most fervent and effective prayer he ever prayed was while he was hanging upside down in a well praying the rope tangled around his ankles wouldn’t let go until someone had been able to pull him out. Prayer is talking to God, and you can talk to Him anywhere and in even more ways than you can talk to anyone else.”
Melanie’s mother is right. Jesus may have said, “When you pray, go into your room, and when you have shut your door, pray to your Father who is in the secret place.” (See Matthew 6:5-6.) But Jesus was not saying we must only pray in a private room; He was saying we were not to make prayer a show of how holy we are like those who loved to stand in public places and pray so others would see them.
Jesus may have seldom had a private room to use for prayer. He said, “Foxes have holes and birds of the air have nests, but the Son of Man has nowhere to lay His head,” (Matthew 8:20 NKJV). Jesus found solitude for prayer by going off by Himself. (See Matthew 14:23, Luke 6:12, and Luke 9:18.) But Jesus never said we must limit our praying to times when we may be alone.
Brother Lawrence worked in a busy monastery kitchen. As the author of “The Practice of the Presence of God,” he said times of busyness for him were no different from times of prayer. In the noise and clatter of the kitchen, while several people were calling for different things at the same time, he felt God’s presence as much as he ever did on his knees in church taking communion. He was agreeing that we should “Pray without ceasing” as Paul told the Thessalonians. (See 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18.) We need to recognize God’s presence wherever we are and always keep the lines of communication open.
We all need God’s presence in our lives, and prayer is our invitation to God to take part in and give direction to our days.
•
Teach Me to Pray
Please teach me to pray, Lord.
Oh, I don’t mean the words part —
Words are so often weak and powerless —
their meaning so far short of reality.
And You’ve warned us about words, Lord —
how we gain nothing by “much speaking.”
Besides, I have long known how to form the words
to cry for what I want.
Please teach me now those more important
matters of prayer:
Teach my hands when to be still;
Teach my mind how to become calm;
Teach my soul how to speak more deeply than words can go;
And teach my heart how to love as You love.
Teach me how to lose my whole being in the Love
that will make me strong enough to keep working
through the problems you allow me to face.
Please teach me, Lord, to seek Your will
and expect that Your answers will truly meet my need
even when they are different from what I think I want.
Help me to understand that answered prayer often includes:
strength instead of escape,
guidance instead of giving,
and comfort instead of conclusions.
Please teach me, Lord, to go beyond memorized prayers,
beyond the begging petitions,
even beyond “listening to God”
until I reach the center of Your will.
Please, Lord, teach me how to pray.
•
Bible Verses
1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 (NKJV) — Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.
Matthew 6:5-6 (NKJV) — “And when you pray, you shall not be like the hypocrites. For they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the corners of the streets, that they may be seen by men. Assuredly, I say to you, they have their reward. But you, when you pray, go into your room, and when you have shut your door, pray to your Father who is in the secret place; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you openly.”
Matthew 14:23 (NKJV) — And when He had sent the multitudes away, He went up on the mountain by Himself to pray. Now when evening came, He was alone there.
Luke 6:12 (NKJV) — Now it came to pass in those days that He went out to the mountain to pray and continued all night in prayer to God.
Luke 9:18 (NKJV) — And it happened, as He was alone praying, that His disciples joined Him, and He asked them, saying, “Who do the crowds say that I am?”