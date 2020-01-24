STATE COLLEGE — Erth Visual & Physical, Inc., and Red Tail Entertainment are pleased to confirm the arrival of Erth’s “Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure,” a multimedia family show to be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in Eisenhower Auditorium.
Erth’s “Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure” was created in Australia by Erth Visual & Physical, which spent years scouring the seven seas collecting playful prehistoric marine reptiles for its giant theatrical aquarium. The show explores the unknown ocean depths, unlocking the mystery of the dinosaurs of the deep.
Tickets for the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State presentation—$21 for an adult, $15 for a University Park student, and $21 for a person 18 and younger—are available online at cpa.psu.edu or by phone at (814) 863-0255 or 800-ARTS-TIX. Tickets are also available at three State College locations: Eisenhower Auditorium (weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Penn State Downtown Theatre Center (weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Bryce Jordan Center (weekdays 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). A grant from the University Park Student Fee Board makes Penn State student prices possible.
“Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure” follows the enormously successful Erth’s “Dinosaur Zoo Live,” which introduced a menagerie of insects, mammals and dinosaurs that roamed the planet 65 million years ago. Both shows feature a large-scale cast of creatures brought to life by sophisticated design, theatrical presentation and puppet mastery.
The audience experience for “Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure” is enriched via immersive techniques that make viewers feel as though they are sometimes swimming with the creatures in the tank. Erth shows use actors, technology, puppets, science and imagination to create an amazing visual experience that connects young audiences to science.
Erth’s shows are produced in North America by Red Tail Entertainment. The Erth/Red Tail collaboration is dedicated to offering entertaining family shows based in the real science of paleontology. Children can watch and learn while interacting with the creatures in a fun, educational and unique presentation.
Scott Wright, co-founder of Erth Visual and Physical and its artistic director since inception in 1990, wrote and directed “Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure.” He trained as a dancer and choreographer in Australia, and is a multi-skilled artist who incorporates puppetry, movement, acting, aerial, stilts and pyrotechnics.
McQuaide Blasko Endowment provides support for the presentation.
Kids Connections, which is free for ticket holders and includes a craft-centered, child-friendly activity, takes place in Eisenhower one hour before the performance. Due to space and time restrictions, Kids Connections participation is limited.