After being out and about this weekend covering an average summertime event, I have to say that life is looking a lot more normal again. But I made the mistake of going to Walmart afterward. My visiting that big-box retailer on a Saturday afternoon is definitely abnormal.
The crowd inside was just as I remembered it, elbow to elbow and cart to cart. Fortunately, people were just shopping instead of holding family reunions in the middle of the snacks aisle. I didn’t venture near the meat department because it’s grilling season and I’m not a hotdog fan.
But I did start wondering about the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, a natural progression after having just left a car show. So many questions.
How do you go about becoming a Hotdogger driving one of these monstrosities? That was the big one.
First, you have to be an about-to-graduate college senior, preferably with a degree in journalism, public relations, advertising, marketing or some related field. Recruitment takes place on college campuses, something I never noticed when I was 21.
I should think that a graduating Army veteran with experience in driving tanks would be a shoo-in. “Gunner! Sabot!” takes on a whole new meaning if you’re about to lob hotdogs into a crowd. I’ll bet that would take some not-easily-explained modifications, though.
Pardon me. I was out in the sun most of Saturday and I may still have a touch of heat exhaustion. I digress.
Next, you have to commit to one year of full-time employment traveling around the country. This includes performing maintenance on the Wienermobile and operating a one-person public-relations firm, even though each vehicle carries a two-person crew.
Now, Oscar Mayer says it offers a competitive salary, benefits and expenses, plus all the merchandise and team apparel you need for success. “Competitive salary” always makes me wince when I see that in a corporate posting. Some folks view $7.25 per hour as competitive.
And then there’s the whole issue of what to do with a closet full of faded Oscar Mayer team apparel when your stint is over. I don’t know any former Wienermobile drivers, but I’ll bet they still find boxes of memorabilia stashed in the attic 20 years later.
Maintenance of the Wienermobile itself raises a lot of questions, too. How do you change a flat tire on one of those things? And most of the existing fleet of six hotdog delivery systems was made in 2004, so where do you get spare parts?
As it turns out, all Wienermobiles since 1936 have had regular truck or van chassis, usually Chevrolet or GMC. That said, I found out that there was a 2008 prototype mounted on a Mini Cooper. It has been 13 years and that prototype has never seen the light of day, so that tells you that it was probably a really bad idea.
I know that I’m off wandering around in the weeds this week, but you know how I like exploring the origins of Tang, TV dinners and Popsicles. We cannot allow all this pop culture to vanish without explanation in the misty future.
Most of us lug around boxes full of old stuff we have collected along the way. To date, my absolute best scores have been post cards of New Bethlehem from the early 1900s and a whisk broom that my grandfather handed out to his State Farm insurance clients back in the 1960s. I inherited an appalling amount of Depression glass from my grandmother.
I don’t know. A lot of us have been on major decluttering binges this past spring after staring at our McStuff for a year during the pandemic. But there are things that we just can’t part with, maybe including an odd Wienermobile plastic whistle picked up during a promotional stop in our town.
Don’t feel bad. People have always kept worn-out or useless things as mementos. The human race has been doing this for a very long time.
I read an article last week about what archaeologists found inside some Neolithic house sites recently. While burial sites usually contain grave goods — the nicer stuff that is on the same footing as heirloom jewelry — the house sites yielded worn-out grindstones and tatty bone jewelry. I guess we like what we’re used to.
Or maybe not. I wasn’t a fan of wearing a mask last year, but I’m placing a couple of them in that box that I keep all my personal memorabilia in. My grandchildren will need to keep their own kids occupied on a rainy day sometime, so Grandma’s junk box might yield some treasures.
Think of the heritage, people.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]