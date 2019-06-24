BROCKWAY — The Enchanted Experiences are coming to the 53rd Annual Brockway 4th of July and giving visitors a slice of Disney.
Enchanted Experiences are a Pittsburgh-based company that brings Disney princesses to parties and events around the area. Run by former Disney princess Caleigh Mourar, Enchanted Experiences connected with Susan Freemer while Freemer was planning the entertainment for the 4th.
“Once we started talking, we saw we were on the same page,” Freemer said. “I know a lot of people haven’t been to Disney, so I wanted to bring a little of that magic here to Brockway.”
That magic comes to the Taylor Memorial Park Pavilion at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Snow White, Ariel (the Little Mermaid) and Rapunzel will come to Brockway, present a little lesson to the kids, and then pose for pictures.
“I wanted some edutainment for the event,” Freemer said. “I want you to have fun but come away with something. The princesses will talk about being brave, smart, and kind.”
The event isn’t just for little princesses. Freemer encourages kids to dress up as their favorite Disney princess or prince to come and have a good time.
“We want to everyone to have a good time,” Freemer said. “It’s very enchanting.”
In addition to the fairy tale event, the Old Fashioned 4th of July has many new attractions. There’s a Catch the Wave inflatable that simulates surfing, a Royal Castle Bouncy House that will tie in with the Princess Parties, a Wet-and-Wild Tropical Island Slip-and-Slide obstacle course, and a Pirate Ship Adventure.
Also, oversized games will be available to play.
“You have Jenga, checkers, and cornhole, but they’re giant!” Freemer said. “It’s games you’re used to, but big!”
Another attraction throughout the day will be the Glass Harmonica.
“It’s a musical form that goes back to the days of Mozart,” Freemer said. “It’s a beautiful style of music that people haven’t heard before. It’s very haunting.”
Musician Donal Hinely will play from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Taylor Memorial Park, but will also be answering questions and giving demonstrations.
The event is not all music and princesses. Brandon Lee White, also called “The Youth Mover,” will speak on the American Legion Stage at 2:30 p.m. He is a motivational speaker who has appeared on TLC, Discovery Health, and TEDx.
“He motivates and inspires youth,” Freemer said. “He talks about character and leadership. It’s a not-to-miss presentation.”
White will also present just before the final musical act, Jackson Gardner.
Throughout the day, Amazing Artistry of Animatronics will perform a living statue, making robotic movements to music. There will also be Richard Benninghoff’s strolling magic show, The Balloon Guy creating animal-shaped balloons and more, and face painting. Immunity Challenge Escape Room’s Survivor game will be available for people 12 and over.
“There’s something for everyone,” Freemer said.