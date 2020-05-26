Timmy’s seven, and it has come time for me to take the training wheels off his bike.
This past year, I have been able to spend more time letting Timmy ride a bike. I hadn’t really done much more than let him ride in a circle in our little driveway. We really don’t have a lot of paved space and our road isn’t the best for teaching a kid to ride a bike. But thanks to COVID-19, there are so many empty parking lots near my house! We’ve gone to one several times a week and have a great time there: I listen to a podcast and he rides his bike.
At first, though, the hour or two of blissful riding didn’t happen. I didn’t know why. We would get to the parking lot and he would ride for 20 minutes, huff and puff over to me, and say he was done.
I’d demand: “Done? We just got here!”
Now, being fair, it didn’t take long to get there. Maybe two minutes. 20 minutes was sufficient to justify driving there. But I felt like it wasn’t long enough. For one thing, I barely got past the ads in the podcast I was listening to! For another, Timmy’s a red head, so it probably took us longer to slather him in sunblock than it did for him to ride.
This went on for a while. I noticed he didn’t even ride in circles in our driveway very long and then would huff and puff and quit. He’s an active kid. We bought him one of those little indoor exercise trampolines so he can bounce when he can’t run around outside. It did wonders for preserving our sanity. So when he was getting winded so quickly riding a bike, I figured, being the awesome dad that I am, that he was just avoiding learning something new.
I demanded that he ride more. I would make him circle the parking lot twice before I let him crawl into the car to go home.
And then, one day, when I was unloading his bike, it slipped a little and landed on the pavement wheel-first. The wheels made a dull thud and the bike didn’t bounce at all. I pressed down and saw the tires flatten out.
His tires were absolutely, completely, without-a-doubt flat!
Dad of the year moment right there, let me tell you. If you want to build character, dads, force your kid to ride a bike with flat tires!
I’m sometimes not the most observant person out there, especially when I have other things on my mind. I mean, he had a really nice bike compared to the bike I had as a kid — a contraption my grandpa welded together from junkyard pieces. I nicknamed it “Certain Death” because I believed my dad was trying to kill me when he tried to teach me how to ride.
So, to me, that nice Spider-Man bike Timmy has should have been all kinds of awesome. Why wouldn’t he want to ride it over and over? I was happy with Certain Death, so he shouldn’t be ungrateful.
At least Dad and Grandpa always made sure my tires were fully inflated.
With pumped-up tires, we go back to the parking lot and he rides blissfully until my podcast ends and I say it’s time to go home.
So if unintentionally torturing your kid because you don’t bother to check the equipment you’re making him use is one of the criteria for becoming Dad of the Year, I nominate myself. I can add such dadly brilliance as telling him that babies come from Amazon (and take nine months to download to save bandwidth), reminding him that it’s not the spiders you see that you have to worry about (and then turning off the light), or that he needs to grow out of sippy cups because grownups don’t use them (while filling my Contigo with coffee), or making him watch Doctor Who knowing full well that “Silence in the Library” is one of the scariest hours in the history of television (and then promptly putting him to bed and saying that nightmares are normal).
Yeah. Totally Dad of the Year.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd. You can reach him at bundycolumn@gmail.com.