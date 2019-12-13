BROCKWAY — ProChemTech International, Inc. announced that Thad Schuster has been promoted from Pittsburgh District Manager to Corporate Sales and Service Manager, Brockway, Pa. Schuster is replacing Vickie Jacklin, who has retired after 28 years service with the company. He will work with sales and marketing employees on a national basis, develop additional accounts in the Brockway area, and be responsible for maintaining the company’s traditional high level of customer field service. Schuster has been the Pittsburgh District Manager since 2015 and previously completed six years in the U.S. Marine Corps.
ProChemTech International, Inc. provides innovative, integrated water management programs for boiler, cooling tower, process, and wastewater systems to commercial, government, and industrial customers in 14 states. Chemical product applications are supported by on-site service while the majority of the cooling tower, industrial wastewater treatment, and reuse and recycle systems are supplied as custom design-build projects. Chemical products and equipment are manufactured in their Apache Junction, Arizona, and Brockway, Pa, plants.
Additional information at www.prochemtech.com