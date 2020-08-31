Have you picked up your Great Cash Raffle ticket yet? For just $5 you can enter for your chance to win some cash before Christmas!
There are six prizes that will be drawn ranging from $100 to $500 and the drawing will be held live on the Clarion County Library System page on Dec. 11 at 1 p.m.
Not only do you enter to win some cash, but you’re also supporting your county libraries — each year this money goes towards supporting the Summer Reading Quest program.
•
We are getting back to some of our regular programs and have started the ceramic painting classes again.
We are having another class of the “Sleepers” as seen in the photo (at right) on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. You must call the library to sign up for this class; space is limited. The prices vary; please ask when you call to sign up.
Also, we are having a luncheon birdhouse painting class on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. The cost for this class is $17 and lunch is provided. There is a limit of 10 people for this class, so please call to sign up.
•
We plan on having a Chinese Auction during the month of November in the library. You will be able to purchase tickets and put them into the baskets that you would like to win.
Typically, we have it with the fundraiser, “Shop, Look, & Listen,” but, due to COVID, we are canceling it for this year. So, please stop in during November to purchase and place your tickets.
Also, if you would like to donate a basket for the Chinese Auction, you can drop it off here at the library anytime between now and the beginning of November.
The drawing will be held live on Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Thank you for your support!