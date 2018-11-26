The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood and platelet donors to give now to ensure blood is available for medical treatments and emergencies during the holiday season.
Blood and platelet donations often decline during the holidays. Regular donors are busy with holiday activities, and travel and severe winter weather may cause blood drive cancellations.
In thanks for helping meet the urgent need around the holidays, all those who come to donate blood or platelets now through Dec. 19 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.
Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Another way to help keep the blood supply strong is to host a Red Cross blood drive this winter. To learn more about hosting a blood drive and to sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 26-Dec. 19:
Clearfield County
Clearfield
Dec. 7 – Noon to 5:30 p.m., Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 1010 Dorey St.
Curwensville
Dec. 10 – 1 to 5:30 p.m., St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 306 Walnut St.
DuBois
Dec. 4 – 1 to 6:30 p.m., DuBois YMCA, Parkway Drive
Dec. 7 – Noon to 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 813, 114 Fuller St.
