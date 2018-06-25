Dive teams searching Glendale Lake for missing DuBois man

FLINTON — Search teams have been on scene at Beaver Valley Marina at Prince Gallitzin State Park since early Saturday morning looking for a local man who didn’t return home from a fishing trip.
Officials declined to confirm the missing man’s identity, but social media reports from the family as well as Deer Meadow Campground in Cooksboro of which the man was a member has identified him as Larry Gontero of DuBois.
According to reports, Gontero’s vehicle and boat were found idling at the popular angling site by a park ranger late Friday night — but no one was in the area. Around that same time, the missing man’s wife asked officials to check on her husband because he hadn’t returned home as expected.
Teams searched both land and water but their efforts as of Monday have been unsuccessful. Teams are now focusing on the 1,635-acre lake that includes 26 miles of shoreline. The park is a popular attraction for fishing and boating.
Late Monday afternoon, a woman at the park who declined to be identified said the search was still ongoing. Park Manager Jessica Lavelua did not immediately return telephone calls from The Progress for comment.
The entrance road to Beaver Valley Marina is blocked off and two men have been standing at the entrance diverting onlookers. The parking lot at the marina is serving as the command post for searchers.
Emergency responders involved in the search include dive teams from Jackson and East Taylor townships in Cambria County, Blairsville Borough, Pittsburgh and Greensburg. Also on scene are members of Reade Township Vol. Fire Co. of Blandburg, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Ebensburg-based state police.
