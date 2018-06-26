MINERAL SPRINGS — An alligator spotted over the weekend has created quite a stir in the village of Mineral Springs.
The gator was spotted swimming around the lagoon at the Woodland-Bigler Area Authority wastewater facility — and nobody knows how it ended up there.
Facility Manager Doug Pry said it could not have been flushed into the system because the blades entering the facility would have killed the alligator. He believes it must have been somebody’s pet let loose.
“We have no idea how it got here,” Pry remarked. “It had to have been dropped off some way.”
Pry said officials have been attempting to remove the gator since it was first seen at the end of last week. He called the Pennsylvania Game Commission, who recommended local trapper Gary Sunderland of Grampian.
Sunderland, the owner of Sunderland’s Trapping Supplies, erected several traps around the lagoon using groundhog and skunk meat as bait. As of Monday evening, the gator had not been removed from the water.
Pry said once the gator is caught, he was not 100 percent sure what the next step will be. He said the animal shelter One Dog at a Time has reached out and offered to take the alligator.
Gary Turner of Philipsburg peered at the gator through his binoculars on Monday afternoon at the facility. Turner said he had been standing at the fence for more than three hours. During his visit, he spotted the uninvited guest three times.
“All you see is it’s nostrils and its eyes,” Turner noted.
Turner was not alone either. Over the weekend, and again on Monday, dozens of men, women, and children turned the sewage treatment plant into a zoo-like exhibit. The residents lined the fence at the facility for a chance to lay their eyes on the uninvited guest.
“I wonder how long it’s been in here,” Turner questioned. “I guess someone saw it Thursday or Friday, but it could’ve been in there for a month.”
On the unprotected side of the fence, with nothing between him and the gator, David Loustalot of Hyde was spotted sitting along the bank. Loustalot was born and raised in southeastern Louisiana — just a 15-minute drive from the home of History Channel’s “Swamp People.”
Loustalot said he could not believe it when he heard there was an alligator spotted in Clearfield County. He drove over to the plant almost immediately to offer advice to Sunderland as a fellow “critter getter.” On Monday morning, he was back at the plant by 7:30 a.m. ready to snatch the exotic pet.
“I came out to assist, being that I know a lot about gators,” Loustalot commented. “If I get close, I’ll grab him with my hands.”
Loustalot almost caught the gator once, he said, but it got away at the bank of the lagoon. Loustalot estimated the alligator is no more than 3-feet long.
“I’m going to catch it. It’s just a matter of time,” Loustalot said. “And I’m going to be here until I catch it.”
