CLEARFIELD — The final totals have been tabulated and the 11th annual Leonard Street Car and Bike Show held at Colonial Courtyard, Clearfield produced record-breaking numbers.
The show, held on May 19 at the senior living community’s parking lot, raised $2,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association. The total is an all-time high for the event which has raised a combined $10,811 during the past eight years, including four straight years of at least $1,000 being raised for the Alzheimer’s Association.
“We always say this is one of the best shows on four wheels or two wheels and the Leonard Street Car and Bike Show has lived up to its reputation,” said Sandy English, Director of Sales and Marketing at Colonial Courtyard, Clearfield. “This event brings together so many people and so many great cars and bikes in support of a very important cause to our senior community. It’s rewarding to see so many people turn out to help the Alzheimer’s Association.”
English said 73 vehicles participated in the show, which included 20 different classifications for car and bike owners.
“The Leonard Street Car and Bike Show continues to grow and is a special part of our senior living community as well as the Clearfield community and surrounding region,” said Joanie Taylor, Business Office Assistant at Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield and an organizer of the show. “To see 73 cars and bikes in the show was special. The large turnout enabled us to raise $2,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association, which made the show even more of a success.”
First-place winners in this year’s car show classifications included:
- Modified Cars (Up to 1969) – Don Sewalish, 1969 Pontiac GTO.
- Modified Cars (1970 to 1989) – Jim Seprish, 1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28.
- Modified Cars (1990 to present) – Robert Tibbers Jr., 2014 Dodge Challenger.
- Mustangs (1964 to 1978) – Scott Kassab, 1971 Ford Mustang.
- Mustangs (1979 to 2004) – Larry Fetters, 2004 Ford Mustang.
- Mustangs (2005 to present) – Bill and Connie Dysard, 2011 Ford Mustang.
- Tuners – Joe Schaefer, 2009 Honda Civic.
- Stock Cars (Up to 1954) – Clifford Hullihen, 1931 Ford Model A.
- Stock Cars (1955 to 1975) – Joe Panard, 1970 Chevelle SS.
- Stock Cars (1976 to 1989) – Joel Stanton, 1986 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme.
- Stock Trucks – Dan Sewalish, 1953 Ford F100
- Modified Trucks – Ron Celinski Jr., 1976 Chevrolet Silverado.
- American Motorcycles – Josh Folmar, 1996 Harley Davidson Softail.
- Foreign Motorcycles – Greg Covert, 2001 Honda Shadow Ace 750.
- Camaro/Firebird (1966 to 1981) – Jason Stanton, 1978 Pontiac Firebird.
- Camaro/Firebird (1982 to 2002) – Ben Barnett, 1984 Chevrolet Camaro.
- Camaro/Firebird (2003 to present) – Ann Spak, 2017 Chevrolet Camaro.
- 2 Seated Sports Cars (Up to 1967) – Andrew Hoy, 1965 Chevrolet Corvette.
- 2 Seated Sports Cars (1968 to 1996) – Tony and Beth Janke, 1982 Chevrolet Corvette.
- 2-Seated Sports Cars (1997 to present) – Carol and Chick Sunderland, 2002 Chevrolet Corvette.