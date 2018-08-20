MUNSON — Felony charges have been filed against three Munson men for participating in lewd acts with animals.
Terry Wallace, 41, Matthew Brubaker, 31, and Marc Measnikoff, 34, all of Mouse Lane, Munson, were charged by Clearfield-based State Police on Saturday at District Judge J. Michael Morris’ office.
All three men are currently housed in Clearfield County Jail unable to post $100,000 bail each. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Wednesday at Centralized Court in front of District Judge Jerome Nevling.
All three men are charged with felony endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors, as well as misdemeanor charges of sexual intercourse with animals, and cruelty to animals, which is a summary offense.
According to the criminal complaint, troopers received information from a 16-year-old juvenile male living at the residence indicating the three defendants were having sexual relations with animals, including dogs, horses, a cow and a goat.
One of the defendants was the child’s father. The child said he had been living at the residence for about four or five years.
The juvenile said he lived with one defendant in a camper and the two other defendants lived together in another camper on the other side of the property. He reported to authorities that he lived in deplorable conditions, including having to collect rain water to take a shower and having a very limited supply of food, mostly canned.
There was allegedly no electricity or restrooms on the property.
The juvenile described a specially designed “v” shaped pen that was used to facilitate the sexual contact.
In the early morning hours of Aug. 18, the State Police Cert Team served a search warrant on the property, at which time the defendants were taken into custody. During a search of the property, a large volume of homemade videos were seized, along with recording equipment and cameras.
Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. said in a statement that the State Police Cert Team was called in because of reports of semi-automatic weapons being on the property. Shaw said the search warrant was served and the defendants taken into custody without incident.
Shaw said the State Police and SPCA are still in the process of securing appropriate placement for the animals, and that all of the animals should have placement in the immediate future.
It was also noted that the juvenile male living at the makeshift farm has been taken into protective custody.
Shaw said there are no allegations that the juvenile had been sexually molested but noted that the investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of mental or physical abuse the juvenile may have been exposed to.
“Right now, we don’t believe the juvenile was sexually victimized,” Shaw said.
He added that this was one of the most extreme cases of animal abuse that his office has handled. Shaw thanked the State Police, SPCA, and animal control officers for their hard work in resolving this case.
