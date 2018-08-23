GRAMPIAN — Kids and their parents are invited to attend the annual Kid’s Day Saturday, Aug. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at Bilger’s Rocks. The park is located at 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Rd., Grampian.
This is the 12th year the Bilger’s Rocks Association has hosted the event as a day of enjoyment for kids before they head back to the classroom. The event is completely free for kids.
Events Coordinator Dennis Biancuzzo said, “It is the mission of Bilger’s Rocks Association to offer fun, free, family-oriented events for children and families to enjoy themselves while learning about the environment and dedicate the community to support the undertaking of preserving the park.”
In addition to old-fashioned games such as tug of war and sack races, there will be prizes, a free lunch for kids and giveaways, Biancuzzo said.
Presentations will include DuBois-based state police staging a back-to-school safety program and Brady Township Fire Co. will provide a fire apparatus display and information.
Additional information can be found on Bilger’s Rocks Facebook page or at www.bilgersrocks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.