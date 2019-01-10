Polling places in Lawrence and Penn townships will be changing addresses.
At Tuesday’s Clearfield County Commissioners’ meeting, the board authorized moving two sites within the county.
The Golden Rod Precinct in Lawrence Township will relocate to the Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church located at 6449 Clearfield-Woodland Hwy., Clearfield. Previously, the voting place was located at the Clearfield Masonic Lodge No. 314.
The Penn Township Precinct will be moving to the portable classroom across from the Head Start and preschool services center operated by CenClear, formerly the Penn-Grampian Elementary School, 178 Walltown Rd., Grampian. The township’s voting site was formerly located at the Hepburnia United Methodist Church.
County Director of Elections Dawn Graham told the commissioners Tuesday she received no objections to the advertisement placed announcing the proposed relocation of both sites.
She said both of the new locations offer access for disabled residents, meet safety requirements and provide ample and adequate parking.
“I think both sites will serve well as polling places,” Graham stated.
