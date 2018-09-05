CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners have proclaimed the month of September as Clearfield County Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board heard details about a walk set for Sunday, Sept. 9 in DuBois to increase county residents’ mindfulness about reducing the occurrence of suicide.
The 9th annual Walk for Prevention and Awareness will be held at DuBois City Park. Registration begins at 1 p.m. and the walk starts at 2 p.m.
All funds raised are used by the Clearfield-Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Team for its programs and services.
There were more than 400 participants in the 2017 walk, she said.
Mary Brown of the Clearfield-Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Team said, “We would love to see everyone there. The team does a lot of good in the community. We want people to know there is help out there.”
Brown told the commissioners suicide is the 10th leading cause of all deaths in the nation and nearly 1,900 state residents’ lives are claimed by suicide each year.
In the commonwealth, suicide is the second leading cause of death for 25 to 34-year-olds, the third leading cause for 10-24-year-olds and the fourth leading cause of 35 to 54-year-olds.
“Our slogan is One is Too Many,” Brown said.
In Clearfield County during 2016 and 2017, there were 19 deaths attributed to suicide. For the current year, there are 11 residents’ deaths that were caused by suicide, she said.
Brown said the prevention team does whatever it can to get the word out about resources that are available to county residents and trainings that can help anyone learn methods to save a life from suicide.
Brown said the training, Question, Persuade and Refer, provides simple steps that can be used to help anyone prevent suicide by recognizing the warning signs of a crisis.
According to information provided by Brown, it takes one hour to be trained as a gatekeeper. A gatekeeper is someone trained to recognize an emergency and the warning signs that someone may be contemplating suicide and offer hope and help.
There is also a support group for those affected by a death caused by suicide. Grief After Suicide meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 5:15 p.m. at the Clearfield and Jefferson County Wellness and Recovery Center, 110 E. Market St., No. 100, Clearfield, Brown said.
