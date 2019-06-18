CURWENSVILLE — Safe Kids Clearfield County, in conjunction with the Curwensville Public Library, has rescheduled its bicycle rodeo.
Board President Jana Davidson said the rodeo had to be rescheduled because of inclement weather on the original date.
“The bicycle rodeo had to be postponed due to storms. The new date is Monday, June 24,” she said.
The rodeo will be held Monday, June 24 from 6-8 p.m. in the parking lot of Curwensville Area Elementary School. The school is located at 650 Beech St., Curwensville.
The event is open to all youth with spots available for the first 50 registrants.
2019 marks the fourth consecutive year Safe Kids Clearfield County has offered this event locally. Previous bicycle rodeos were offered in Philipsburg in 2016, Clearfield in 2017 and DuBois in 2018.
A bicycle rodeo is a clinic to teach children skills and precautions needed to ride a bicycle safely. Participants will take part in various stations including an obstacle course, bike inspection and helmet fitting.
Local children are invited to join in an evening of fun and safety. Upon conclusion of the rodeo, participants will receive a snack, special course completion certificate and be eligible for various prizes, including a new bike. Participants should bring a bicycle, helmet and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For more information, contact the Curwensville Public Library at 236-0355 or Judy Patterson, Nutrition-Safety Advisor for CenClear, at 342-5678 ext.No. 2264.
Safe Kids Clearfield County is part of Safe Kids Worldwide, http://www.safekids.org/, a global organization dedicated to preventing injuries in children –the number one killer of kids in the U.S. The coalition welcomes new members and traditionally meets the third Tuesday during the months of January, March, May, July, September and November at noon at CenClear Child Services, 50 Bigler Road, Bigler.
Donations to Safe Kids Clearfield County are tax-deductible and can help ensure the word about safe practices can be spread all year long. Connect with us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ClearfieldCountySafe Kids/.