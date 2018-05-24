CLEARFIELD — A bench warrant was issued for Joshua Quigley, 39, of Woodland after he failed to show up for court Wednesday.
Quigley failed to show up for his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court; therefore Morris held the hearing in absentia and issued a bench warrant for his arrest.
Quigley is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license — a felony of the third degree; as well as summary charges of carrying a loaded weapon, no headlights, disregard traffic lane, driving while his license was suspended or revoked, and investigation by officer/duty by officer.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 11, at 12:24 a.m. Lawrence Township police spotted a blue 1992 Chevrolet Corvette driving without a headlight on River Road.
Police began to follow the vehicle and saw it cross the double yellow lines several times near the Q-Care building. The plates were investigated and it was revealed the vehicle was registered to Quigley, who has a history of drug incidents.
The Corvette turned left onto state Route 879 and police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection with Wolf Run Road.
Police made contact with Quigley, who was driving, and Zachary D. Tibbens, 22, of Clearfield, who was in the front passenger seat. Police knew of Tibbens due to his history of drug abuse and Tibbons appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Tibbens said he only consumed alcohol but police could not smell any alcohol on his person.
Quigley was asked for his registration, insurance and driver’s license and he replied he didn’t have them with him. When asked why he didn’t have them or even attempt to look for them, Quigley said he keeps them at home.
Quigley was asked if there were any weapons or anything illegal in the vehicle and Quigley said no.
When asked where they were going Quigley said they were going to Walmart to get some shampoo and conditioner for his girlfriend Brittany Maines, who the officer also knew due to her history of drug activity.
Clearfield County Control then notified police that Quigley’s license was suspended and he had a warrant for his arrest from Allegheny County — but Allegheny County did not wish to extradite Quigley.
Quigley was informed he would not be allowed to operate the vehicle because he didn’t have a valid driver’s license and would need to call someone for a ride.
Tibbens attempted to contact someone for a ride and police continued to talk to Quigley — and he repeatedly denied there were anything illegal in the vehicle. Due to his demeanor police asked the state police K-9 unit to respond.
Police then asked Quigley if he would consent to a search of the vehicle and he refused. When asked why, Quigley said he didn’t trust the police.
Quigley then asked if he could make a phone call and police said he could and asked if he was going to contact someone for a ride, but Quigley said no, he was calling his attorney. Throughout the conversation Quigley appeared nervous and was sitting at an odd angle in the driver’s seat.
When the state police K-9 unit arrived, the state trooper asked for both males be removed from the vehicle for the search.
Quigley was removed from the vehicle and was told he would be patted down and he was again asked if he had any weapons — and again Quigley said no. Police patted him down and discovered an empty gun holster on his right hip.
When asked where the gun was, Quigley said it is in the center console; he said it is unloaded and away from the magazine.
Quigley was asked if he has a permit and he said he did not. County Control verified this and said his permit expired on June 10, 2010. Quigley said he attempted to renew the license but was rejected due to previous drug violations.
Police located the firearm on the driver’s side seat resting against the back and it was apparent that Quigley had been sitting on the firearm to conceal it.
Quigley was taken into custody and read his Miranda Rights.
The firearm was a .45 caliber Colt 1911 Rail Gun, which was confirmed to be owned by Quigley. The gun was found to be loaded with two rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber. Quigley was asked about the gun and said he didn’t know it was loaded but said he did know it was in the vehicle.
Police secured the firearm and placed it inside the patrol vehicle
Quigley said he was aware of the laws about transporting a firearm because he was a former member of “EMA.” Quigley once served as Clearfield County Emergency Management Agency director from June 2007 to May 2010, according to a previous article in The Progress.
Quigley was told he would be released and would receive the charges in the mail in the form of a summons, but he would need to get a ride and take responsibility for Tibbens, otherwise Tibbens would be placed in the Clearfield County Jail on a 48-hour detainer.
Quigley agreed to take responsibility for Tibbens and they were released.
