Centre County man is Fugitive of the Week

CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw, Jr. has announced Clearfield County’s Fugitive of the Week for the week of June 10.
Shaw identified the Fugitive as Aaron Barton, age 38, of Race Street, Fleming, Centre County.
Shaw stated that Barton is wanted for failure to appear at Sentencing Court, at which time a warrant was issued for his arrest.
On Feb. 8, 2018, Trooper Stephen Peterson of the Pennsylvania State Police, Drug Law Central Section, filed a criminal complaint charging Barton with delivery of a controlled substance, F; criminal use of communication facility, F3; and simple possession, M.
An Affidavit of Probable Cause filed by Peterson states that on Sept. 15, 2017, a confidential informant arranged for the purchase of oxycodone from Barton via telephone. Later that date, Barton arrived at a predetermined location and delivered oxycodone pills to a confidential informant. The transaction occurred in the presence of Peterson.
On March 14, 2018, a preliminary hearing was conducted, and all charges were held to court. On March 14, 2019, Barton tendered an open plea of guilt to the charges with the sentence to be determined by the court. On May 21, 2019, Barton failed to appear for sentencing court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Anyone with knowledge of Barton’s location is asked to call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at (800)-376-4700. All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by visiting the Clearfield County District Attorney web site at “www.ClearfieldDA.org” and selecting “Report A Crime.”