Judge Paul Cherry heard the following cases at Revocation Court at the Clearfield County Courthouse on May 25:
- Patrick J. Rairdan, 34, of Emporium, parole revocation serve minimum of 23 days in Clearfield County Jail before reconsideration for parole.
- Betsy S. Clark, 40, of Clearfield, probation revocation, failure to report to probation office, failure to appear at revocation court in January, resentenced on theft by unlawful taking to 60 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, illegal drugs or enter into any establishments which primarily serve alcohol (bars/taverns.) Possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine $250 fine plus costs, one year consecutive probation, drug and alcohol counseling; possession of drug paraphernalia $50 fine plus costs one year consecutive probation; bad checks $50 fine plus costs.
- Scott Hockenberry, 41, of Clearfield, probation revocation, failure to comply with all laws, resentenced on possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance one to three years in state prison.
- Brian S. Kephart, 21, of Clearfield, probation revocation, re-sentenced on fleeing or eluding police 26 days to six months in CCJ (time served) plus one year consecutive probation.
- Trampas J. Carns, 46, of Clearfield, parole revocation, tested positive for heroin and methamphetamine on April 10, 45 days minimum before reconsideration for parole.
- Matthew Smeal, 20, of Morrisdale, probation revocation, failure to report, failure to make payments, possession of controlled substance, restentenced to possession of drug paraphernalia to 50 days to one year in CCJ.
- Elizabeth L. Miller, 24, of Allport, parole revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia 60 days of incarceration minimum before reconsideration of parole.
- Jessica Calderelli, 34, of DuBois, parole revocation, failure to report, failure to make payments, 90 days minimum in CCJ before reconsideration of parole.
- Tyler M. Joseph, 21, of DuBois, probation revocation, failure to report to probation, failure to comply with all laws, resentenced on possession of drug paraphernalia to three months to one year less one day in CCJ plus one day of consecutive probation; guilty plea on harassment $250 fine plus costs, one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, illegal drugs or bars/taverns, drug and alcohol assessment and no contact with the victim.
- Nathan M. Lutz, 36, of Morann, probation/parole revocation, failure to report to probation, 5th violation, resentenced on possession of a controlled substance to serve five months to one year in state prison plus one year consecutive probation.
- Brandon L. Davis, 27, of Morrisdale, parole revocation, use of a controlled substance, 3rd violation, sentenced to serve a minimum of 90 days in CCJ before reconsideration for parole.
- Tanner W. Alley, 21, of Olanta, parole violation, failure to report, sentenced to serve a minimum of 120 days in CCJ before being eligible for parole.
- Vincent Marcinko, 34, of Philipsburg, probation violation, use of a controlled substance, re-sentenced on simple assault to 120 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation.
The following are contempt of court/failure to make payments cases.
- Christopher Clevenger, 42, of Reynoldsville, $1,710 in arrears, $3,793 total; ordered to pay $200 per month six months suspended sentence, a bench warrant will be issued if payments are not made and the purge would be $800 minimum to be released from jail.
- Theresa M. Cox, 34, of Sykesville, $805 in arrears, balance of $1,670, six month suspended sentence, $40 per month, $700 purge.
- Devan P. Curren, 22, of Clearfield, in arrears $115, $1,796 balance, six month suspended sentence pay $35 per month, purge of $700.
- Preston K. Dover, 41, of DuBois, $567 in arrears, $8,276 balance, six month suspended sentence, $25 per month, $1,000 purge.
- Clair A. Houdeshell, 55, of Coalport, $515 in arrears, $594 balance, pay in full no later than Aug.31.
- Brandon A. Johnston, 27, of Clearfield, $899 balance, last payment 17 months ago; 90 day suspended sentence, $100 per month, $400 purge.
- Anthony D. Magazu, 36, of Bellefonte, $275 in arrears, $618.50 balance, 90 day suspended sentence, $120 per month, $300 purge.
- Randy L. Martell, 55, of Frenchville; paid $470 prior to court; $2,493 balance, six month suspended sentence, $35 per month, $1,000 purge.
- Tammy J. Miller, 54, of Penfield, in arrears $1,335, $5,445 balance, six month suspended sentence, $10 per month.
- Susan McIntosh, 44, of DuBois, $2,379 balance, six month suspended sentence $40 per month, $1,000 purge.
- Andrew J. Schneider, 42, of Tionesta, $387 balance, 90 days suspended sentence, $25 per month.
- Shannon L. Smeal, 32, of West Decatur, in arrears $348, $3,646 balance, $35 per month, purge of $1,000.
- Trevor K. Snyder, 22, of Clearfield, in arrears $162, $4,487 balance, $610 is restitution, six month suspended sentence, community service until restitution is paid off, $35 per month, $1,000 purge.
- Brandon S. Wolfe, 36, of DuBois, paid $308 prior to court, $4,500 balance, six month suspended sentence, $50 per month, $1,000 purge.
Bench warrants were issued for the following individuals for failing to appear for Revocation Court:
- Lucinda M. Lamb, 45, of Morrisdale
- Kenneth R. Quade, 30, of Clearfield
- Dustin Edwards, 45, of Woodland
- William Lamb Sr. 49, of Morrisdale
- Jaime L. Leonard, 42, of Reynoldsville
- John C. Steiner, 48, of Lecontes Mills
- John Pentz, 35, of DuBois
- Cory T. Crawford, 30, of DuBois
- Derek A. Diehl, 25, of Minot, N.D.
- Ronald B. Frazier Jr., 27, of Rockton
- Heather L. Hepburn, 34, of Bradford
- Rastis O. Marcy, 40, of Butler
- Samantha Marshall, 25, of Reynoldsville
- Tashuanna L. McCauley, 30, of Penfield
- Danielle N. Roush, 27, of McKeesport
- Darrell L. Taylor, 28, of Clearfield;
- Halyee A. Wisor, 22, of Punxsutawney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.