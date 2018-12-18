A Curwensville couple who pleaded guilty last year for making a lewd video involving a dog were back in court yesterday after testing positive for methamphetamine.
Corey Harris, 26, and his wife Rachel Harris, 21, were arrested on Nov. 19 after testing positive for methamphetamine and Suboxone (no prescription) when they reported to probation, according to Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab.
The two were then arrested and incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
Rachel Harris’ attorney, Matthew Swisher of the public defender’s office, said his client is taking steps to get her life back on track and is in the process of separating herself from people who are a bad influence on her, and asked that she be sentenced to 28 days in jail as recommended by the probation department.
“No way,” Judge Cherry said.
Cherry revoked her probation and re-sentenced her on the charge of design/produce obscene material to serve 30 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail.
He also revoked the probation of Corey Harris, and re-sentenced him on the charge of conspiracy-design/produce obscene material to serve 30-days to one year in CCJ.
Corey Harris apologized to the court for his actions.
“I have no excuse,” Corey Harris said. “I screwed up”
In July of 2017, Rachel Harris agreed to plead guilty to four counts of misdemeanor obscene material and eight counts of summary cruelty to animals and was sentenced to 90 days to one year in jail plus four years consecutive probation.
Corey D. Harris agreed to plead guilty to four counts of conspiracy -produce/present/direct obscene performance, which are misdemeanors of the first degree; four counts of M1 produce/present/direct obscene performance and three counts of animal cruelty, which are summary offenses and was sentenced to serve 30 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus one year consecutive probation.
They were also prohibited from owning a dog or having a job working with animals.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 28, 2016, the sister of Corey Harris turned a camera containing videos over to the Clearfield County SPCA. She said the camera was owned by Rachael and Corey Harris, and she said her brother used the camera to record his wife performing sex acts with the dog.
The camera was turned over to the state police and four videos were found on the camera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.