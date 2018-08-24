CLEARFIELD — Kelda J. Smith, 31, of DuBois, pleaded guilty to molesting two children and was sentenced to serve six to 15 years at SCI Muncy by Judge Paul Cherry on Tuesday.
Smith pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent assault — a felony of the second degree; corruption of minors — a felony of the third degree; endangering the welfare of children — a misdemeanor of the first degree, corruption of minors — a felony of the third degree; indecent assault — a misdemeanor of the first degree and endangering the welfare of children — a misdemeanor of the first degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 12, a 7-year-old boy reported that on Nov. 12 Smith was babysitting him in DuBois. He said he was changing his clothes when Smith entered the room and fondled him. The boy said he terminated the encounter by running out of the room.
On Feb. 21, DuBois City police received a second accusation against Smith. The parent of a three-year-old girl reported Smith had inappropriate contact with the girl.
When interviewed by police, Smith admitted to touching the children but said she was just joking.
It was an open plea, which means the commonwealth and the defense could not reach an agreement on sentencing, which leaves it up to the discretion of the judge.
Prior to sentencing, Smith apologized for her actions.
