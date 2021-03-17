Former Bigler Township Supervisor Randall Mick, 62, of Madera, pleaded guilty to stealing from the township and its taxpayers.
Mick pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the third degree; the charge of receiving stolen property, misdemeanor of the second degree, was withdrawn.
Mick is awaiting sentencing.
According to a previous article in The Progress, between July 21 and Dec. 21 of 2017, Mick made five fuel purchases at the Houtzdale CMP fuel station located at 708 McAteer Street in Houtzdale Borough. These purchases totaled $104.
Mick was interviewed by a state Ethics Commission special investigator and Mick allegedly told the investigator it was possible he utilized the township fuel card instead of his own.
Troopers also interviewed Mick and when asked if he had taken anything or done anything out of the ordinary, Mick told troopers that “It’s possible, but if he did, it was an accident.”
In November 2019 at their regular township meeting, Supervisor R. Philbert Myers addressed the issue in the public comment portion of the meeting.
Myers read a letter from the ethics commission stating Mick used the authority of public position for private benefit when he purchased unleaded gasoline for his personal use and disposed of township tires specifically to satisfy debt. The letter stated that actions “could result in administrative penalties and possible referral for criminal prosecution.”
Also at that meeting, Myers discussed four tires that were missing from the township garage and allegedly given away to a private citizen. Mick said at the time that the tires were given away “to get them out of (township property) so they wouldn’t lay around here because we have an ordinance about junk and garbage and stuff. The guy I had given them to thought he could use them,” Mick said at the meeting.
Mick later stated that the tires were returned and the ethics commission did not cite him for any violations because the tires were returned and nothing was exchanged as far as cash flow.
Myers confirmed at the meeting that the tires were indeed returned — but they were worn out.
“(They were) the same tires that when you said that you didn’t give them to him two years before that, you swore up and down that you didn’t and you didn’t know where they were at,” Myers said at the meeting in 2019. “Two years later they were picked up and worn out.”
Myers added that the person who had the tires was the one who turned Mick in when questioned.
Mick resigned as supervisor on March 1.
Mick was represented by attorney Brian Jones of Philipsburg; Assistand District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II and Assistant District Attorney Roy E. Cross III represented the commonealth.