Ashley Dawn Bowman, 27, of Grassflat, who is accused of fleeing from police and abandoning her infant child in her vehicle while she was parked at a motel in Philipsburg/Decatur Township, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Bowman is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a felony of the third degree; intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both of which are ungraded misdemeanors and make repairs/sell/etc. offensive weapons.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 28, Clearfield-based state police were dispatched to the Harbor Inn in Decatur Township to check on an infant child who was reportedly in a vehicle with an unconscious woman.
Upon arrival, police found three women and a child in a vehicle. One of the women was Bowman. When she saw the state police vehicle pull into the parking lot, she exited the vehicle and fled.
Troopers spoke to the two remaining women who were awake. They identified themselves as Jessica Bowman and Shelby Martin. The women said Ashley Bowman drove them to the hotel to meet a male who they did not know. The two women also said that Ashley Bowman was the mother of the child.
Hotel staff said they didn’t see Ashley Bowman recently, but said she often came to the hotel to visit a male.
Police located the male and discovered he had a warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody. The male said Ashley Bowman had left his room hours before and said he didn’t know where she was.
The two females in the vehicle said they didn’t talk with Ashley Bowman about caring for the child, but were willing to do so.
Troopers said Ashley Bowman has a history of drug use and has criminal charges pending against her.
Troopers obtained permission to search the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia in Ashley Bowman’s purse. Inside the vehicle, police seized glass smoking pipes with burned residue. In Ashley Bowman’s belongings, troopers found syringes, caps for storage of needles with white powdery residue, rolling papers, a rubber cap containing a black waxy substance, a metal spoon with burnt residue, a scale with a white powdery substance and a Taser.
Ashley Bowman did not return to check on the status of her child for more than two hours. Children, Youth and Family Services were called to the scene to take custody of the child. Ashley Bowman was arrested and arraigned on Thursday and incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. Wednesday bail was lowered to $50,000 unsecured bail and she was released.