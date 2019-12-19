The jury in the trial of a DuBois physician accused of inappropriately writing prescription medications to two patients heard from medical experts from the commonwealth and defense on day three.
Henry G. Dela Torre, 70, of DuBois is is accused of providing inappropriate care to Rachel Shumaker and her brother, Randal Shumaker, both of Punxsutawney, in 2015-16. According to testimony at trial, both were addicted to opiates and both would eventually overdose at their home in Punxsutawney one month apart from each other. Randal survived his overdose but Rachel Shumaker did not.
Dela Torre is charged with prohibited acts – prescribing controlled substances, two counts; Medicare fraud, two counts; prohibited acts-prescribing controlled substances, and recklessly endangering another person, two counts.
Dr. Stephen Thomas of Pittsburgh continued his testimony on behalf of the commonwealth from Tuesday. Thomas said Rachel Shumaker was addicted to opiates and benzodiazepines. When she came to Dela Torre he had her sign a contract where she would pay him for detoxification, and Thomas said detoxification should only be done on an inpatient basis and not be done on an outpatient as he was treating Rachel Shumaker.
At first he treated her with a prescription of Suboxone to treat her opiate addition and Klonopin, a benzodiazepine.
These two drugs have interaction issues and have a significant increase in risk when taken at the same time. Subsequent drug screenings showed Rachel Shumaker was testing positive for Suboxone, Klonopin and Valium, which is a benzodiazepine and is similar to Klonopin and also has a drug interaction risk with the Suboxone. Eventually, after warning Rachel Shumaker to not take Valium, he switched her prescription to Valium and discontinued the Klonopin. Thomas said this decision served no medical purpose, especially since there was a high likelihood that she would continue to use both Klonopin and Valium.
After being treated briefly at Vita Nova, in April 27, 2016 Dela Torre removed her from the clinic and switched her to pain management out of his office in DuBois and prescribed her Oxycodone due to severe back pain.
Rachel Shumaker was also referred to have surgery to correct a herniated disk.
He said this switch put Rachel Shumaker in danger because she was an uncontrolled addict and Oxycodone was her drug of choice; plus Deal Torre gave her a prescription for a 30-day supply of pills.
Thomas said Rachel Shumaker should have been kept on the Suboxone until surgery was imminent, because Suboxone doesn’t work well with surgery; but Dela Torre switched her to Oxycodone before surgery was even scheduled.
Thomas said the switching of her prescription from Klonopin to Valium and taking her off Suboxone and prescribing her Oxycodone was, in his opinion, where Dela Torre’s treatment of Rachel Shumaker went “off the rails.”
He also said five days before Rachel Shumaker was scheduled for surgery, Dela Torre gave her a subscription for a 30-day supply of Fentanyl, which is a powerful pain medication.
He said this too was inappropriate because it could cause her to be desensitized to pain medications she would need for surgery.
Thomas also said Dela Torre’s treatment of Randal Shumaker was also inappropriate and unreasonable. He said Dela Torre prescribed him a variety of medications including Klonopin and hydrocodone, which is a mild opiate. However, subsequent drug screenings of Randal Shumaker did not test positive for Klonopin, which suggested he was illegally redirecting the pills somewhere else. Dela Torre continued to write Randal Shumaker prescriptions for Klonopin despite drug screenings showing he likely wasn’t taking it. Plus, Dela Torre knew he was Rachel Shumaker’s brother and she was addicted to Klonopin.
Dela Torre also at one point switched Randal Shumaker’s prescription from hydrocodone to the much more powerful oxycodone without detailing the reasons for this in his files.
After Thomas testified, the commonwealth rested its case.
The defense then called its expert witness, Dr. Richard Rauck of Winston-Salem N.C. and Wake Forest University.
He said Rachel Shumaker was a complex case in that she suffered from severe chronic pain and was addicted to opiates — and it is his opinion that Dela Torre acted in good faith and his treatment of her was medically reasonable.
Like Thomas, Rauck has testified at court many times. Rauck said in the criminal cases where he testified, they were cases where the doctor was prescribing drugs in exchange for money, valuable antiques or sexual favors. His testimony was also in civil malpractice cases, not criminal cases.
He said he believed Dela Torre treated Rachel Johnson in good faith and did what he thought was best for her. He said in hindsight, Dela Torre might have taken a different path than he did.
Rauck said it is apparent now that Rachel Shumaker was deceiving Dela Torre and Dela Torre probably trusted Rachel Shumaker too much.
“Sometimes doctors are too gullible,” Rauck said.
He also said Dela Torre should have better documented why he switched Randal Shumaker’s prescription from hydrocodone to oxycodone.
Defense attorney Taylor Johnston told President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman that Dela Torre might take the stand in his own defense tomorrow.
The trial is expected to last the rest of the week.